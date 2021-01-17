1. “The Viscount Who Loved Me (Bridgerton Series #2) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

2. “An Offer from a Gentleman (Bridgerton Series #3) (with 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

3. “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” by Andy Ngo

4. “1984” by George Orwell

5. “The Duke and I (Bridgerton Series #1) (TV Tie-in)” by Julia Quinn

6. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

7. “To Sir Phillip, with Love (Bridgerton Series #5) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

8. “Brat: An ‘80s Story (Signed Book)” by Andrew McCarthy

9. “When He Was Wicked (Bridgerton Series #6) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab

11. “Concrete Rose (Signed Book)” by Angie Thomas

12. “It’s in His Kiss (Bridgerton Series #7) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

13. “On the Way to the Wedding (Bridgerton Series #8) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn

14. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

15. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas

16. “Lore (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Alexandra Bracken

17. “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara

18. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart

19. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

20. “Light of the Jedi (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The High Republic)” by Charles Soule

