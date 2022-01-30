Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins3. “The Last Cuentista (Newbery Medal Winner)” by Donna Barba Higuera 4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover6. “Reminders of Him: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover7. “The Night & Its Moon” by Piper CJ8. “Watercress (Caldecott Medal Winner)” by Andrea Wang and Jason Chin (illustrator)9. “Our Journey Together” by Donald J. Trump10. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas 11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9” by Tatsuki Fujimoto14. “This Woven Kingdom (Signed Book)” by Tahereh Mafi15. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham16. “One Piece Box Set 4: Dressrosa to Reverie: Volumes 71-90 with Premium” by Eiichiro Oda17. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave18. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14” by Gege Akutami19. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco20. “Just Help!: How to Build a Better World (Signed Book)” by Sonia Sotomayor and Angela Dominguez (illustrator) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan looks for answers after denied tornado assistanceJennifer Smith EarnhartMeeting to help Nutwood-area residents rebuildBG massage therapist admits guilt in rape caseOne injured in BG house fireBiden administration’s free N95 masks available locallyMarvin CampbellDouglas A. BradfordEdward Alan Tunks'Complex' Nutwood/Magnolia area hears rebuild options Images Videos State News Mayfield woman finds lost pets after tornado destroyed home State Police: person who shot Kentucky trooper arrested Kentucky man sentenced to 43 years in violent kidnapping Kentucky high school student likes to play with fire East Coast buttons up ahead of snow; Boston could get 2 feet National News After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST POLITICAL NEWS EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback Pennsylvania Democrats deadlock on endorsing in Senate race Ex-California Secretary of Education Gary Hart dies at 78 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Franklin Senior Center 1301 Crestmore Dr, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)586-9411 Lake Malone State Pk Campground +1(270)657-2858 Montana Grille 1740 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)746-9746 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView