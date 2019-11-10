Hardcover fiction
and nonfiction
1. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child
2. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade
3. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
4. “Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family” by Mitch Albom
5. “The Night Fire (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3)” by Michael Connelly
6. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark
7. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille
8. “Me” by Elton John
9. “I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By” by Hoda Kotb
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Paperbacks
1. “Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
2. “After We Collided (After Series #2)” by Anna Todd
3. “After (After Series #1)” by Anna Todd
4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
5. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
6. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
7. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King
8. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari
9. “After We Fell (After Series #3)” by Anna Todd
10. “Unsheltered: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver
