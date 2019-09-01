Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
3. “The Girl Who Lived Twice (Millennium Series #6)” by David Lagercrantz
4. “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes
5. “A Better Man (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #15)” by Louise Penny
6. “Old Bones (Nora Kelly Series #1)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
7. “The Inn” by James Patterson
8. “The Bitterroots (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by C. J. Box
9. “Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars)” by Delilah S. Dawson
10. “The Last Widow (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Will Trent Series #9)” by Karin Slaughter
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
4. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
5. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
6. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
7. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
8. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson
9. “Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.” by Brené Brown
10. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
2. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
3. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
4. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
5. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
6. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
7. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
8. “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty
9. “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple
10. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman
