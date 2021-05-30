1. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4” by Gege Akutami

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami

4. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 5” by Gege Akutami

5. “Berserk Deluxe, Volume 1” by Kentaro Miura and Jason DeAngelis

6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3” by Gege Akutami

7. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts

8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss

9. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

10. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

11. “To Selena, with Love (Commemorative Edition)” by Chris Perez

12. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

13. “This Bright Future: A Memoir (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Bobby Hall

14. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

15. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” by Carol Leonnig

16. “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military” by Matthew Lohmeier

17. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

18. “S.” by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst

19. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10” by Gege Akutami

20. “Behold a Pale Horse” by Milton William Cooper