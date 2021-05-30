1. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4” by Gege Akutami
2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami
3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
4. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 5” by Gege Akutami
5. “Berserk Deluxe, Volume 1” by Kentaro Miura and Jason DeAngelis
6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3” by Gege Akutami
7. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts
8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss
9. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
10. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
11. “To Selena, with Love (Commemorative Edition)” by Chris Perez
12. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
13. “This Bright Future: A Memoir (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Bobby Hall
14. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
15. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” by Carol Leonnig
16. “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military” by Matthew Lohmeier
17. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
18. “S.” by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst
19. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10” by Gege Akutami
20. “Behold a Pale Horse” by Milton William Cooper