1. “Maus I & II Paperback Box Set” by Art Spiegelman

2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer

3. “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts (Signed Book)” by Tim Tebow

4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

5. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe

6. “Reminders of Him: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

7. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

10. “Court (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crave Series #4)” by Tracy Wolff

11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

12. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 6” by Koyoharu Gotouge

13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 9” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

14. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

15. “Our Journey Together” by Donald J. Trump

16. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 14” by Gege Akutami

17. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

18. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 10” by Koyoharu Gotouge

19. “How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love” by Logan Ury

20. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood

