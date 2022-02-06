...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.The Green River continues to rise at Rochester and Woodbury, with
crests expected tonight or Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Sunday morning.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 30.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
