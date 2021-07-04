1. “The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish
2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Signed Book) (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
3. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
4. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel” by Quentin Tarantino
5. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
6. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
7. “Lore Olympus: Volume One (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rachel Smythe
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
9. “The Rising Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The High Republic)” by Cavan Scott
10. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King
11. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
12. “Any Way the Wind Blows (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Simon Snow Series #3)” by Rainbow Rowell
13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
14. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
15. “Survive the Night: A Novel” by Riley Sager
16. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
17. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
18. “Amari and the Night Brothers” by B. B. Alston
19. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
20. “Demon Slayer Complete Box Set: Includes volumes 1-23 with premium” by Koyoharu Gotouge