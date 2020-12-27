1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Charlie Mackesy
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
4. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil and Fumi Nakamura
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
6. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
7. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
8. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
9. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
10. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld
11. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
12. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
13. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 1” by Kohei Horikoshi
14. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-Up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz
15. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris
16. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 2” by Kohei Horikoshi
17. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
18. “Half Baked Harvest Super Simple: More Than 125 Recipes for Instant, Overnight, Meal-Prepped, and Easy Comfort Foods: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard
19. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
20. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings
