1. “The Night & Its Moon” by Piper CJ

2. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

3. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas

4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

5. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins

6. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman

7. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco

8. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover

9. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 6” by Koyoharu Gotouge

10. “Dream Town (Archer Series #3)” by David Baldacci

11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

12. “The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories” by Nadia Caterina Munno

13. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas

14. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

15. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 2” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, ZeldaCW (illustrator) and tai3_3 (artist)

16. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 12” by Koyoharu Gotouge

17. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf

18. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

19. “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman

20. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Shea Ernshaw

