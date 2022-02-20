Barnes & Noble best-sellers Feb 20, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “The Night & Its Moon” by Piper CJ2. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover3. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas 4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover5. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins6. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman7. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco8. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover9. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 6” by Koyoharu Gotouge10. “Dream Town (Archer Series #3)” by David Baldacci 11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid12. “The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories” by Nadia Caterina Munno13. “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas14. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover15. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 2” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, ZeldaCW (illustrator) and tai3_3 (artist)16. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 12” by Koyoharu Gotouge17. “The Overnight Guest” by Heather Gudenkauf18. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover19. “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman20. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Shea Ernshaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you 0:16 Video play button WKU Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBriarwood residents resist possible neighborhood changesDeath penalty to be sought in Barren double murder caseBaskin-Robbins making post-tornado comebackBrothers keep barber shop alive after tornado damageSome county residents howling for leash lawSixteen pounds of meth leads to three facing federal drug chargesStudent alleges in lawsuit WKU harbors culture that led to rapeWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsJames Mark MassaMark Baseheart Images Videos State News Instruments to be distributed to Kentucky tornado victims Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York Grand jury indicts Tennessee man over stolen sports cards Ex-enslaved man broke barriers to become a Kentucky teacher Louisville chief to fire detective who threatened officers National News AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST Once savvy, NBC's Olympics deal is shakier after Beijing Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York POLITICAL NEWS Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital after appendicitis Former Arizona legislator David Bradley dies at 69 State releases guidance as masking in schools left to locals Harris on Ukraine: World at 'a decisive moment in history' Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Golem Head Games 955 Fields Drive Suite 103 , Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)777-2880 Website Harston Hide A Way Cabin 13020 Scottsville Rd, Lucas, KY 42156 +1(270)646-3199 Fort Williams Leslie Ave, Glasgow, KY 42141 Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView