1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney
2. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” by Miranda Devine
3. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
4. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
6. “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen (Snoop Dogg Cookbook, Celebrity Cookbook with Soul Food Recipes)” by Snoop Dogg
7. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman
8. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami
9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
11. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
12. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge
13. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
14. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
15. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
16. “Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success” by Gary Vaynerchuk
17. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl
18. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult
19. “Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon): The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 875 Characters” by Scholastic
20. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami