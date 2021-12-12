1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney

2. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” by Miranda Devine

3. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy

4. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers

5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown

6. “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen (Snoop Dogg Cookbook, Celebrity Cookbook with Soul Food Recipes)” by Snoop Dogg

7. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman

8. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami

9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami

10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon

11. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

12. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge

13. “Dune” by Frank Herbert

14. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

15. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

16. “Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success” by Gary Vaynerchuk

17. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl

18. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult

19. “Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon): The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 875 Characters” by Scholastic

20. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami

