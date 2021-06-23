U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, last week recognized Batteries Plus Bulbs of Bowling Green as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.
In a news release, Paul said: “Each week I will recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize a family-owned small business, Batteries Plus Bulbs of Bowling Green.”
David Paschall has owned and operated a Batteries Plus Bulbs franchise in Bowling Green since 2004, when he purchased it from local entrepreneur Steve Sheldon.
Today, Paschall and his wife, Dorothy Paschall, own and operate Batteries Plus Bulbs franchises in Elizabethtown, Somerset and Clarksville, Tenn.
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce recognized David Paschall in 2016, naming him that year’s Small Business Person of the Year.