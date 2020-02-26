Beamer Laser Marking Systems, a provider of laser marking machinery, has announced the opening of its newest facility at 6318 Taz Court in Bowling Green. The new office focuses on sales, service and customer support.
“This is an investment in our customers in the southern United States,” said Nicholas Kaczmarski, Beamer's national sales manager. “Our Bowling Green office will enhance our regional presence. Customers will be able to work with local professionals who understand their business and where they’re doing business.”
The Bowling Green office will provide product demonstrations, service and support for customers.
The new office is managed by Brian Upchurch, who holds a bachelor's degree in management from Western Kentucky University.
– More information is available at beamerlasermarking.com.
