The Allen County Beekeepers Association’s South Central Kentucky Beekeeping School will return Saturday for another year of beekeeping education for the ever-growing group of beekeepers in the region.
The school will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m., which is $10 per person or $15 per family.
Breakout classes begin at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m.
All events will be at the Allen County-Scottsville High School science wing.
Allen County Beekeepers Association President Cliff Oliver said classes are offered for people at all skill levels. Classes include beginning beekeeping equipment, honey extraction, plants for bees and queen production.
Oliver said the Allen County Scottsville League of Arts and Crafts will join the school with an arts and crafts show and sale with a theme of pollinators, flowers and bees.
“We do have partnerships that are very important,” said Harris Overholt, treasurer for the Allen County Beekeepers Association.
Those partnerships include the Allen County League of Arts and Crafts, the Laura Dugas Foundation of Allen County, Kentucky State Beekeepers Association and the Allen County Farmers Service, according to Overholt.
The keynote speaker will be Kevin Hale.
“He is a hands-on beekeeper,” Overholt said. “He is actually more involved in the larger scale beekeeping operation.”
Hale owns Hale’s Honey, which is a honey and bee operation in Menifee County. Hale’s website said the business specializes in “providing pure local raw honey, nuc starter hives and queens produced from breeder stock.”
The business currently works with 125 hives.
Overholt said beekeeping is growing. “There is a lot of interest in beekeeping,” he said, adding that there are numerous reasons why the interest has increased from the advertisement of pollination needs and the need for “wholesome food” such as honey.
“Those avenues have caused a large increase in beekeeping,” he said. “It is for all ages. We don’t have a lot of youth under 12 years old. We have classes that run around 45 minutes and, of course, you can choose beginning or advanced classes depending on the needs within the beekeeping operation or interest. You don’t even have to have bees to go to these classes.”
– For more information, call Oliver at 270-935-8435 or any other Allen County Beekeepers Association member.
