BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its second Bowling Green outpatient clinic at 1861 Westen St., Suite B. Its original location is at 861 Fairview Ave.
Bowling Green at Campbell Lane, as the new clinic is known, operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.
Clinic director Jordan Holloway is a Bowling Green native who graduated from Greenwood High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Western Kentucky University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Kentucky.
Holloway has a specific interest in treating orthopedic diagnoses associated with arthritis and degeneration along with spine and sports-related injuries.
BenchMark is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care.
