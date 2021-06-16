Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will visit four locations for in-person job fairs to recruit and conduct interviews for positions at its Bowling Green plant.
The company is seeking assemblers, forklift operators, machine operators and CNC/machinists for full-time immediate openings across multiple shifts.
Bendix’s Bowling Green plant produces Bendix-brand foundation drum and air disc brake solutions. The 432,000-square foot plant employs more than 450 people.
The upcoming Bendix job fairs will be:
June 18: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portland, Tenn., Temple Theatre at 109 N. Russell St.
June 23: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cave City Convention Center at 502 Mammoth Cave St.
June 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cornerstone building in Franklin at 202 W. Kentucky Ave.
July 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Morgantown at the Butler County Area Tech Center at 178 Academic Way.