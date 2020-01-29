Louisville-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg Realtors has announced it has merged with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Partners Realty of Bowling Green.
The announcement was made by Judie Parks, broker/owner of the Louisville office.
“Combining these two strong and proud family-owned businesses – expanding the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices footprint from Southern Indiana to the Tennessee border – will greatly increase opportunities for agents of both companies,” said James Cook, principal of the Bowling Green office.
Irvine, Calif.-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,400 offices named to the brand since its launch in September 2013. The brand was recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.
