For its upgrade of a former residential structure on U.S. 31-W By-Pass, Better Hearing Center earned one of Operation PRIDE’s two August beautification awards.
Better Hearing Center, now located at 1824 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, was honored in the commercial category. Craig and Shanika Chappell of 1502 Nutwood St. were recognized in the residential category.
The Better Hearing Center renovation was aided by exterior landscaping done by Southern Touch Lawn and Landscapes.
The Chappells bought the home on Nutwood Street and made external upgrades.