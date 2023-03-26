In 1967, Larson and Ruth Hudson had the opportunity to open a hearing aid office in Kentucky. They moved to Bowling Green, where they opened a Beltone store front office that primarily served Bowling Green and the surrounding counties utilizing in-home visits along with service centers in local hotels.
They raised their two children here in Bowling Green, as well as cultivated a business that is still thriving today – Better Hearing Centers.
In 2001, the Hudsons brought David Kimbel on board as an apprentice. He worked closely with both Larson and Ruth learning from them how to care for the hearing impaired. Continuing the standard of excellent customer service they had cultivated within the company from the beginning, David purchased the business in 2007.
Better Hearing Centers takes great pride in offering a level of patient care that our patients have seldom experienced elsewhere, along with demanding the highest standard of hearing aid technology. For this reason, in 2011 Better Hearing Centers partnered with Beltone Electronics to provide its patients with a nationwide network of lifetime care, as well as providing state-of-the-art hearing aid technology.
In 2019, David was awarded Beltone’s highest honor, the Beltone President Cup, which is given to the top Beltone provider in the county.
The partnership between Better Hearing Centers and Beltone has allowed the company to expand into being one of the largest hearing health providers in the state. Better Hearing Centers in Bowling Green serves as the corporate headquarters for Beltone Kentucky. The company as a whole consists of eight full time offices and three service centers. In the near future, there are plans to expand even further across Kentucky to provide hearing solutions to the hearing impaired as well as educate the commonwealth on hearing health and hearing loss prevention.