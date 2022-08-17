...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Light to calm winds and clear skies have allowed for the formation
of fog this morning, some of which is dense. Visibilities within
this patchy dense fog could be below a half mile at times. If you
encounter dense fog while driving, slow down and use your low
beam headlights.
The Southern Economic Development Council has recognized Bowling Green and Warren County with a Community Economic Development Award.
The SEDC reviews economic development projects submitted from organizations throughout a 17-state region to evaluate innovation, collaboration and impact. This year, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce took home the top honor in the largest community population category.
A news release said investment by the city of Bowling Green, Warren County and the chamber team serving the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority doubled the size of the Kentucky Transpark and was prepared to react when several large companies requested information about locating in Warren County.
The chamber has landed a number of industrial prospects in the Transpark, including the Envision AESC battery plant that is expected to employ 2,000 people.
“This award and the success of the Transpark is only possible due to the vision, passion and investment by the city, county, utility companies and ITA board in the continued growth of our community,” said Ron Bunch, the chamber’s president.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.