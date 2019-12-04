BG Nursing & Rehab earns award

Bowling Green Nursing and Rehabilitation received the Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation award at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Quality Awards Banquet on Nov. 22 at the Galt House in Louisville.
The Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and from satisfaction surveys of residents and families.
More than 800 long-term care providers attended the annual meeting and expo. They participated in general sessions, panel discussions and breakout sessions covering issues facing long-term care providers.
The week was capped off with the banquet. The association honored 23 facilities with Best of Kentucky - Nursing and Rehabilitation awards. The top 10 caregivers, nurses and supportive care staff were also honored.
