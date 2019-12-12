BG OnStage is working alongside 31 youth actors to present “Frozen Jr.,” a musical adaptation of the Disney animated blockbuster film, and it’s sure to warm even the coldest hearts.
“Frozen Jr.” brings the memorable songs and characters from the Disney movie “Frozen” to the stage, telling a story of love and acceptance between sisters that remains true to the movie with the addition of a couple songs.
Elise Charny, the show’s director, said she was influenced to produce this show based on her love for the Disney movie.
“As soon as the rights were available, we applied and got them,” Charny said.
While this production brings the Disney magic to life with elaborate costumes and memorable characters, it tells a story of sisterhood and the importance of family.
“It’s not just about the Disney princesses and the Disney magic, but there is a core of family,” she said. “Especially now with the holidays, I hope this refocuses everyone that comes to see it to focus on family, love and caring about those around you.”
The public performances are set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Van Meter Hall at Western Kentucky University. Tickets are $5 for children 5 and under, $8 for children 6 through 17 and $10 for adults. Tickets for these performances are limited and expected to sell out, Charny said. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased at bgonstage.eventbrite.com.
Charny said the cast has been working hard since the beginning of October, “pounding away at the music, dances and all the character work.”
This show has been easier to prepare for because of the “solid high school representation,” Charny said.
With a cast of 31 and a mix of veteran actors and newer actors ranging from 8 to 18 years old, the cast has come together to “really make it their own show,” Charny said.
Huge expectations lie upon the cast and crew because of the large following “Frozen” has gained among children and adults since the release of the 2013 film and has grown with the recent release of “Frozen 2.”
“I knew as soon as we got our contracts, this was just going to be a massive show to put on,” Charny said. “The audience anticipates seeing certain things and characters how they are in the movie.”
Erin Mcallister, 18, who plays Elsa, has felt the pressure of perfecting her character, but that motivated her to work harder.
“I’ve learned the challenge of playing a character so iconic on-screen. I’ve learned how to navigate making her my own while being true to the story,” McAllister said.
BG OnStage has worked hard to bring the animation to real life with “intense costuming” and an overall emphasis of an “icy aesthetic” throughout the show, Charny said.
Charny is confident the show will live up to these expectations. “I think we’ve nailed it in regards to what we can do with our resources and in Bowling Green,” Charny said.
Hallie Slocum, 18, plays Elsa’s sister, Anna. McAllister and Slocum are close friends in real life, which adds an even more realistic portrayal of the iconic sisters.
“Their relationship is just adorable and so much fun to see played out on stage,” Charny said.
Slocum was drawn to the musical because she is a “Disney fanatic” and was excited to be a part of a production that promotes sisterly love.
“My favorite part of the show has been the rehearsals with all my closest friends. It’s been really fun to be sisters with Hallie and be around people that I love,” McAllister said.
“I hope people leave the show with a full heart and know that love isn’t just romantic, but it’s a bond with friends and family that we get to keep forever,” Slocum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.