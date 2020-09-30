Bowling Green Municipal Utilities received an Operational Excellence Award for 2019 from Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee for operation of its water recovery facility. This is the 10th consecutive year BGMU has received the award.
The award is given annually to public and industrial water recovery facilities that have achieved permit compliance during the previous calendar year by having no more than one violation of their National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
BGMU has had no violations during the 10 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.