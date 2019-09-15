It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.
If you’re old enough to remember this ad campaign, you’re probably also old enough to remember when people threw trash out the car window and kids were allowed to follow chemical trucks spraying for mosquitos. For younger readers, this alternative universe was called the 1970s.
The balance between ecosystem and commerce is now a subject of fierce debate. But what if instead of trying to balance nature and commerce, we looked to Mother Nature as a model of organizational effectiveness.
My new favorite movie is “The Biggest Little Farm,” a feel-good film that chronicles the eight-year quest of two idealists, Molly and John Chester, as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature.
I’m recommending it to my executive coaching clients because it’s a lesson in overcoming setbacks and the interconnectedness of everything. “The Biggest Little Farm” provides three big insights for leaders:
1. Verbalize your vision, and share it often.
Molly Chester’s vision to run a traditional foods farm was rooted in her training as a natural foods chef. Her passion inspired her husband, filmmaker John Chester, to help find investors and purchase Apricot Lane Farms, an endeavor most of their friends thought was crazy. The film is an intimate look inside the lives of two young people who start out naively. Yet, as BiggestLittleFarmmovie.com says, “Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature’s conflicts, the Chesters unlock and uncover a bio diverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons and our wildest imagination.”
Without a vision, the Chesters would have been simply scratching away at the dirt while trying to make ends meet. Molly Chester’s vision kept them going and inspired others to join their cause. Verbalizing your dream often keeps it real.
2. Find good mentors, and invite them to participate.
After buying 200 acres of neglected land in Moon Park, Calif., the Chesters ask farming guru and biodynamic consultant Alan York to help them. York challenged them. Instead of planting one or two crops, as most farms do, York recommended diverse orchards with more than 75 types of fruit, and cover crops to keep soil in place. Over the course of a few years, their soil became richer, and when heavy rains hit, Apricot Farms didn’t lose mountains of dirt to runoff as other farmers did. When you find people who have studied your field, listen to them. You’ll save yourself years of frustration.
3. Don’t cave on principles, get creative with resources instead.
Watching pests destroy the Chesters’ hard-won progress is heartbreaking. During a snail invasion, John Chester asks his wife, “I don’t suppose we can use chemicals?” She responds. “No, we’re not.” Lesser leaders would have called a chemical truck.
Instead, the Chesters solve the problem by cross training their animals, no joke. I don’t want to ruin the surprise, but ducks are involved, it’s ecofriendly and it’s hilarious.
I never dreamed I’d cry over a farm movie, but I did, and so did my big, strong husband, who says, “I loved the transformation. Watching them turn something almost like a dust bowl, into something so lush, beautiful and bountiful, was stunning.”
Mother Nature shows that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. If you kill off one thing, it will impact something else. But if you’re willing to nurture and grow your dreams, they affect everything and everyone around you.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.
