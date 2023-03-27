Bill Hare: Keeping The Firemen Moving Company Running Smoothly

Being the operations manager of The Firemen Moving Company is a second career for Bill Hare. The long time Bowling Green resident first served the community as a firefighter for the Bowling Green Fire Department, a job he started in 1999 and worked for more than 22 years, retiring in 2015. He began working as a mover for The Firemen Moving Company several years ago as a side job. The company was owned by a fireman and many of Bill’s colleagues also moonlighted there for a supplemental income.
“The two main people that got me interested in moving were Billy Daniels and Bill Jones, now retired firemen, who moved on the side,” said Bill. “They are probably two of the best movers I have ever worked with.”
When Bill first started with the moving company, there were only about 12 or 15 guys working. They didn’t have a brick and mortar office and they used rented Penske trucks for their moving jobs. All work was done by word of mouth referrals – there was no advertising. Now, under the ownership of Neal Clayton, the company has grown to approximately 60 movers during the winter and 90 during the summer. The company also employs four full-time administrative personnel and has a team of 10 packers. They have an office with warehouse space for storage, own six trucks, one semi, and two trailers.
Bill loved his job as a fireman and feels blessed to be able to continue his daily interactions with other firemen through the moving company. He attributes his success to hard work, treating people with respect, and not asking someone to do anything he wouldn’t do himself.
“We have a great team here and that is what makes this really work,” Bill stated. “I believe in treating every customer the same. It doesn’t matter if they live in a 15,000 square- foot mansion or a humble 1,000 square-foot starter home, we treat their belongings and them the same.”
“Neal has made this company what it is today and I would like to thank him for believing in my abilities and putting me in the position of operations manager.