The Boston Massacre has been referred to as the beginning of the American Revolution and this country’s march to independence.
An African American former slave who became a sailor, whaler and longshoreman named Crispus Attucks was the first casualty of the American Revolution.
In the fall of 1768, British soldiers were sent to Boston to control growing colonial unrest. The British troops only further inflamed tensions.
Attucks was one of those directly affected by the worsening situation. Seamen like Attucks constantly lived with the threat they could be forced to serve in the British navy, while back on land, British soldiers regularly took part-time work away from colonists.
On March 5, 1770, a crowd of Bostonians confronted British soldiers who had not paid for a haircut. Soldiers and townspeople gathered and a group of men including Attucks approached the soldiers with clubs. Attucks took two bullets in the chest and was the first to die. Four others were killed and six were wounded. Attucks and the other dead were carried away and lay in state for a few days, then they were buried together at Boston’s Granary Burying Ground.
Attucks was about 47 years old when he died. Death instantly transformed Attucks from an anonymous sailor into a martyr for the Revolution.
In the years since his death, Attucks’ legacy has continued to endure. Crispus Attucks became as well-known as other African Americans who died for the American Revolution. In the 19th century, abolitionists in Boston held up Attucks as the first martyr of the American Revolution.
In his book, “The Colored Patriots of the American Revolution,” William Cooper Nell focused on African American soldiers during the American Revolution and the War of 1812. It details the services of the African American Patriots of the revolution like Peter Salem, who was instrumental in the victory at Bunker Hill; and Prince Whipple, who participated in George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware.
Also, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” applauded Attucks for his moral courage and his defining role in American history.