...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.The Green River continues to rise at Rochester and Woodbury, with
crests expected tonight or Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Sunday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 30.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The Super Bowl is this month, so I present to you a football legend, Frederick Douglass “Fritz” Pollard.
He was born Jan. 27, 1894, and was the first African American head coach in the National Football League. Pollard and Bobby Marshall were the first two Black players in the NFL in 1920.
Walter Camp, the football pioneer, called Pollard “one of the greatest runners eyes have ever seen.”
Pollard attended Lane Tech High School in Chicago, where he played football, baseball and ran track. He went to college at Brown University, majoring in chemistry, and played halfback on the football team. He was the first African American football player at Brown University and his team went to the 1916 Rose Bowl. He also became the first African American running back to be named to Walter Camp’s All-America team.
He later played pro football with the Akron Pros, a team he would lead to the NFL championship in 1920. In 1921, he became co-head coach of the Akron Pros while still being the team’s running back. He also played for the Milwaukee Badgers, Hammond Pros and other NFL teams, and became the Pros’ head coach in 1923 and 1924.
At the end of the 1926 football season, Pollard and other African American players were removed from the league. A few of the teams had disbanded and there were a lot of White football players available to be signed by the teams that were left. Pollard spent time organizing all-Black football teams, like the Chicago Black Hawks and the Harlem Brown Bombers, just as the Negro Baseball League was organized. But the Black football league never materialized.
In 2005, Pollard was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and in 2015 he was also posthumously inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. His grandson, Steven Towns, spoke at the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions and said, “He had the speed of Tony Dorsett, the elusiveness of Barry Sanders, and the tenacity of Walter Payton.”
Fritz Pollard died May 11, 1986, after a short illness in Silver Springs, Md.