Henry Ossian Flipper, who was born March 21, 1856, was an American soldier and the first African American to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Flipper was born into slavery in Thomasville, Ga., the eldest of five brothers. His mother, Isabelle Flipper, and his father, Festus Flipper, a shoemaker and carriage trimmer, were owned by Ephraim G. Ponder, a wealthy slave dealer.
Flipper attended Atlanta University during Reconstruction. There, as a freshman, he was appointed by Rep. James C. Freeman to attend West Point, where four other Black cadets were already attending. The small group had a difficult time at the academy, where they were rejected by White students.
Nevertheless, Flipper persevered and in 1877 became the first of the group to graduate, earning a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army cavalry.
He was assigned to the 10th Cavalry Regiment, one of the four all-Black “Buffalo Soldier” regiments in the Army. Flipper received orders to report to Fort Concho in west Texas in October 1877. He was the first non-White officer to lead Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry. Capt. Nicholas M. Nolan, who was White, was assigned to teach him about being a cavalry officer.
Nolan had Flipper under his wing for the first part of the Apache Wars in early 1879 until he was reassigned. Flipper then commanded the unit by himself. His military career was encumbered by racism in the military, though he did have the support of some officers, such as Nolan, and many of the White civilians he encountered who were impressed by his competency.
In the later part of 1880, Flipper was transferred to Fort Davis in Texas and assigned as the post quartermaster and commissary officer.
Col. William Rufus Shafter assumed command at Fort Davis in March 1881. Shafter had a reputation for harassing officers he disliked. Flipper was dismissed without cause as quartermaster within days. Shafter then ordered Flipper to keep the quartermaster’s safe in his quarters.
In July 1881, Flipper found a shortage of more than $2,000. Realizing this could be used against him by officers intent on forcing him out of the Army, he attempted to hide the discrepancy, which was later discovered, and then lied about it when confronted. In August, he was arrested by Shafter for embezzling government funds. Word quickly spread about the missing money. Many felt it was a setup and soldiers and the community came up with the money to replace what was missing within four days. Shafter accepted the money, then convened a court-martial.
In December 1881, the court-martial jury found Flipper innocent of the main charge, but another charge was added during the trial, and he was found guilty “of conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman,” and sentenced to be “dismissed from the service of the United States.”
It was more than a harsh sentence. In two prior situations involving White officers who had been found guilty of embezzlement, neither officer was dismissed nor dishonored. The letters exchanged between Mollie Dwyer (Nolan’s sister-in-law) and Flipper were used against Flipper. Relationships between Whites and Blacks were strictly forbidden in the viewpoint of the White officers on the board. Despite appeals, and with the denial of a lighter sentence from President Chester A. Arthur, Flipper was drummed out of the Army. For the rest of his life, Flipper contested the charges and fought to regain his commission.
After his dismissal, Flipper remained in Texas, working as a civil engineer in El Paso. In 1898, he volunteered to serve in the Spanish-American War, but requests to restore his commission were ignored by Congress. Flipper spent time in Mexico and upon returning to the United States, he served as an adviser to Sen. Albert Fall on Mexican politics. When Fall became secretary of the interior in 1921, he brought Flipper with him to Washington, D.C., to serve as his assistant. In 1923, Flipper went to work in Venezuela as an engineer in the petroleum industry. He retired to Atlanta in 1931 and died in 1940.
In 1976, his descendants and supporters applied to the Army Board for the Correction of Military Records on behalf of Flipper. The board concluded the conviction and punishment were “unduly harsh and unjust” and recommended that Flipper’s dismissal be changed to a good conduct discharge. The board’s recommendations were approved and the Department of the Army was directed to issue Flipper a Certificate of Honorable Discharge, dated June 30, 1882.
President Bill Clinton then posthumously pardoned Flipper on Feb. 19, 1999, 118 years after his conviction.
After his discharge was changed, a bust of Flipper was unveiled at West Point. Since then, an annual Henry O. Flipper Award has been granted to graduating cadets at the academy who exhibit “leadership, self-discipline and perseverance in the face of unusual difficulties.”
Throughout his life, Flipper was a prolific author, writing about scientific topics, the history of the Southwest, and his own experiences. In “The Colored Cadet at West Point” (1878), he described his experiences at the military academy. In the posthumous “Negro Frontiersman: The Western Memoirs of Henry O. Flipper” (1963), he described his life in Texas and Arizona after his discharge from the Army.