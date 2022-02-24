...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past few days and additional rain over the next
24 hours will cause the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 24.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 29.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky and south central
Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central
Kentucky, Garrard and Madison. In south central Kentucky, Adair,
Allen, Barren, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Green, Hart,
Lincoln, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and
Warren.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
William J. Powell (July 27, 1897 – July 12, 1942) was an engineer, soldier, civil aviator and author who is credited with promoting aviation among African Americans.
Along with Bessie Coleman and James Banning, he is recognized as a pioneer aviator and a civil rights activist.
The African American Registry website said Powell was optimistic about the prospects of African Americans in aviation and believed that their involvement in the industry would help end racial prejudice at a time of widespread segregation under Jim Crow laws.
Powell was born in Henderson and moved with his family to Chicago, where he was accepted to the University of Illinois electrical engineering program.
His studies were cut short when he volunteered to the 370th Illinois Infantry Regiment and was shipped off to fight in World War I. He was wounded in a gas attack and subsequently returned to the United States to finish his college degree.
He was fascinated by flight and applied to the Army Air Corps and several other flight schools without success, until he was accepted at the Los Angeles School of Flight in 1928.
Powell then founded the Bessie Coleman Aero Club, in honor of the first female Black aviator, who had died three years before.
In 1929, Chicago Congressman Oscar De Priest, then the nation’s only black representative, visited Los Angeles. Powell took De Priest on a flight over the city and subsequently asked Susan Hancock, Booker T. Washington’s mother-in-law, to christen the plane with the congressman’s name.
Other personalities who visited Powell’s club included Duke Ellington and Joe Louis.
To complement his work at the club, Powell also established a school to train mechanics and pilots, and published the Craftsmen Aero News, which he claimed was the first African American trade journal.
On Labor Day 1931, the club sponsored the first all-Black air show in the United States, which was attended by 15,000 spectators.
By 1932, Powell was one of only 14 Black pilots in the United States, as well as being a licensed navigator and aeronautical engineer.
In 1934, Powell published “Black Wings,” a fictionalized account of his own life, through which he aimed to inspire young African Americans to enter aviation not only as pilots, but as designers, engineers and mechanics. He called for them to “fill the air with black wings.”
Powell died in 1942, probably due to the effects of his exposure to poison gas in the war. He is buried in Los Angeles National Cemetery.