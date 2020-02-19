Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program.
Bluegrass Cellular will award 12 $1,500 college scholarships to college-bound high school seniors in central Kentucky. The deadline for students to apply is April 6.
Awards will be given to students based on several criteria, including academic achievements, school/community involvement, scholarship essay, letter of recommendation and financial need. To be eligible, applicants must live and attend high school within Bluegrass Cellular’s 34-county home-service area. Winners will be notified in May.
– For more information and to access an application, go to the scholarship.bluegrasscellular.com website.
