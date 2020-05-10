“1774: The Long Year of Revolution” by Mary Beth Norton. New York: Knopf, 2020. 528 pages, $32.50 (hardcover).
When teaching early American history, it can be a challenge to fully account for why Americans resisted independence until 1776 instead of, say, in the wake of any number of contentious events: the shock and uproar over the Stamp Act in 1765, the existential threat of the 1766 Declaratory Act, the “massacre” of five Bostonians in 1770, the audacious destruction of property in the Boston Tea Party (1773) or Parliament’s response – the punishment of the Coercive (or Intolerable) Acts (1774).
Fortunately, Mary Beth Norton can help explain why Americans clung to the British empire despite these provocations. In her most recent book, “1774: The Long Year of Revolution,” Norton uncovers layers of political nuance in colonial Americans’ responses to what we retrospectively recognize as the road to American independence. The key to the timing is that, until actual fighting broke out in April 1775, American voices of moderation and even conservatism prevailed. We remember the fiery reactions of Bostonians, but the cooler heads in Philadelphia, New York, Charleston and the rest of Massachusetts kept America on a path to reconciliation.
Norton makes the case for what she calls the “long year of revolution” from December 1773 to the outbreak of fighting at Lexington and Concord, Mass., in April 1775. During these 17 months, moderate responses to British provocations influenced the collective course of colonial action. Americans – excepting Bostonians – did not react to tax duties and parliamentary reprimands with hot-headed fervor; instead, most Americans reacted to East India Company tea duties and the Coercive Acts with measured responses, almost always opting for a moderate course of action. Americans, in other words, did not seriously consider extreme action against Great Britain – and nothing nearly as drastic as independence and revolt – until the end of this long year when the forces of moderation began to give way to the forces of rebellion. If 1775 is the year that revolution got under way – with the formation of the second Continental Congress, the bloodshed at Lexington and Concord and King George III declaring the North American colonies in rebellion – then 1774 is the drawn-out tipping point that eventually convinced reluctant colonial moderates that reconciliation was no longer an option.
The best episode in “1774” is the first one, where Norton painstakingly reports the variety of responses to the Tea Act. Contrary to the popular myth, the Tea Act did not raise taxes on EIC tea; instead, it lowered the cost of EIC tea by cutting out British middlemen and eliminating a re-export tax that previously attached when London vendors resold the tea to American agents. The point of these regulatory changes was to make EIC tea competitive with the much cheaper smuggled tea that ended up in colonial pantries in spite of British customs laws. Even though the overall price of EIC tea would decline, the law still levied a duty of 3 pennies per pound on EIC tea.
We know how hostile colonial Americans were to the idea of being taxed without their direct consent and without actual representation in Parliament. Therefore, most colonial Americans were not happy about the Tea Act’s duty on EIC tea. But what is not generally known – and what Norton does a masterful job at recovering for us – is how American cities responded to the unpopular tea arriving at their ports. Beginning in mid-October 1773, Philadelphians and New Yorkers began proposing resistance tactics, including forcing the merchant consignees who would receive the tea to resign, to revive older non-importation and non-consumption agreements and even preventing the tea from landing in the first place (by convincing the ship’s captain to turn around and go somewhere else, not by destroying the tea). Philadelphia led the anticipatory opposition to the tea tax (not Boston), but EIC tea landed first at Boston and a few days later, in Charleston.
Boston famously took the most hot-headed approach possible in dumping 342 chests of tea valued at £9,000 (about $180,000 in 2015 dollars), but no other colony followed Boston’s lead. Rather, every other colonial port receiving tea opted for a much more moderate course of action, like asking customs officers to take possession of the tea or not allowing the captains of the vessels carrying the tea to land their cargo. Even in Cape Cod, Mass., where the ship William wrecked its tea off the coast, locals argued about what to do but did not advocate the destruction of the tea.
By spending so much time elaborating on these communities’ deliberations about what to do with taxable tea, Norton demonstrates that Boston’s destruction of tea was an outlier response. The rest of colonial America discussed and disagreed on possible reactions, but they almost always settled on moderate actions. And this insight – that Americans resisted Parliament firmly but always with an eye toward moderation and ultimate reconciliation – is the big lesson to be learned from the book.
The rest of “1774” follows the continued discussions about what to do with EIC tea, and the subsequent colonial reactions to Parliament’s coercive punishment for Boston. Again and again, we see Americans divided in their opinions about what to do, but while most are sympathetic to Bostonians, colonial Americans pursue an unflappably moderate course of action.
For example, the first Continental Congress met (albeit with some delegates selected under constitutionally dubious terms) to discuss how to handle the tea tax and the aftermath of the Coercive Acts. But even the congress itself was a moderate compromise; Boston had called for a complete and immediate commercial boycott of all British goods, period. The congress instead adopted a more modest policy of non-importation and non-exportation of goods, as outlined in the rules of the Continental Association.
Dissension, disagreement and heated debates flared up all over the colonies during 1774, but consensus occasionally arose, too. In fact, the political debate was so varied and occasionally muddled that the reader wonders how colonists ever reached the point of no return – that is, the point when reconciliation seemed to be no longer an option.
While Norton does a great job of exploring the many shades of political opinion surrounding various events, it remains less clear exactly what drove moderates over the edge. Her narrative suggests that a number of events (but not just one, single occurrence) turned hearts and minds and gave more radical voices the upper hand. These events include the rise of loyalism (a term coined in 1774, which implicitly suggested that if you were not a loyalist, then you were a traitor), the king and Parliament’s resistance to conciliatory responses to colonial protests, and, ultimately, marching redcoats in Lexington and Concord.
Despite these excellent insights, the downside of Norton’s book is that it slogs through seemingly endless point-counterpoint political debates at every turn. Historians will love this, but the endless breakdown of political sermons, pamphlet wars, newspaper essays and community meetings can bog the reader down. Norton’s ultimate conclusion is a must-read, but every debate along the way is not.
Nevertheless, “1774” is an exciting corrective to our familiar road-to-revolution chronology that virtually ignores the fact that most colonists responded to provocation with deliberate, calculating and cool-headed responses. Independence was not inevitable nor was it desired until civil war had broken out. Also, Norton makes a point in her Foreword to suggest that the lessons of the 1760s and 1770s might provide a soothing balm to our intensely divided country in this 2020 election year. Be heartened America, she says, for “Americans today tend to look back on the politics of those days and see unity in support of revolution. This vision is false. The population was divided politically then, as now.” (xix) And if we made it through then, we can make it through now.
– Reviewed by Kate Brown, Western Kentucky University History Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.