“A Fire Sparkling” by Julianne MacLean. Seattle: Lake Union Publishing, 2019. 432 pages, $15.99 (hardcover), $10.99 (paperback).
Gillian Gibbons is betrayed by the man she loves, and when she flees to her family to escape, she discovers that there has been an upheaval there as well. They find an old photograph of her grandmother with a Nazi officer. Things get complicated. Her father is rattled by the discovery and seeks the truth, so they question her grandmother and set off on a journey through the past. In 1939, England is going to war, and Vivian Hughes falls in love with a British official. The bombs begin to fall in the Blitz and destroy her happy life. She will do whatever it takes to protect those she loves. As Gillian learns more about her family’s past and secrets, she seeks to find out more. For every question they get answered, a new one appears. The search Gillian undertakes will not only help her father, grandmother and herself understand the past, but it will help her decide her future.
This is a very well done historical fiction story based around World War II, for the most part. There is a touch of romance in each plot line, but none of them are overdone or overshadow the story’s historical context. In fact, it adds a needed touch to make the reader more invested in the story itself. Perhaps best of all, it is not only a story that revolves around multiple love stories, it is a story that shows the power of family bonds.
The characters are well-rounded. I felt like everyone had strong motivation and traits that helped play into the story. I occasionally actually yelled at characters for their decisions or things they were thinking (yes, I’m that person). There are characters you do not like at all, and others you find yourself surprised to want to know more about. Others take a while to win you over, and some you like from the start. In some ways, you get your prince/princess romance, but it is believable overall. It also isn’t just about romantic relationships but also father/child bonds, adding a valued dimension to the story.
Gillian does not have an easy relationship with her father, and the tension it sometimes creates is palpable. As they are working together to figure out these issues, and as her father tries to figure out how to help his daughter through her own problems, it starts to bring them closer. I appreciate that this was not a quick fix within the story, and that it still was somewhat stilted at the end of the novel, but so much improved.
I became incredibly drawn into their world, wanting to know what happened next. Author Julianne MacLean does a good job of helping us understand what an anxious London on the brink of war looked like. I actually listened to the audiobook version, and I would glare at my husband if he tried to talk to me when I was listening, especially if he didn’t give me time to pause it so I didn’t miss anything. If you enjoy audiobooks, this one is well done.
MacLean provides an incredibly interesting look into the way many people were torn or even just blinded by things during World War II. Many people did not want to leave their home or their family to journey into the safer countryside. Others could not see the terrible things that were happening right in front of them. However, when the plot delves deeper into the networks that were created during World War II, it was even harder to put it down.
Overall, the flashbacks and two timelines work well. The story is revealed in bits and pieces, and the characters in the current day timeline also have a story that unfolds. When the flashbacks are happening, the tone doesn’t change that much, so it is not jarring or hard to make the switch between time periods and events. We do spend more time in the past than in the present. I personally like the historical events more than the modern-day ones. But the story wouldn’t be nearly as powerful if you did not have the current situations involved, nor would it be as suspenseful.
There were many good twists to the plot of this story, for each generation. I called my mother and actually started ranting about the story because I was so surprised and upset and just needed to talk about what was happening in this story. It can be hard for historical fiction to build suspense, because you know what will happen most of the time. I liked the way that MacLean uses the history to shape the lives of her characters but still keeps the overall plot unique and intriguing. It certainly puts a whole meaning to the idea of there being skeletons in everyone’s closets. In conclusion, it is a really good read that you will not be able to put down. Be ready to listen for several hours (if you do the audio version), or to read well past the time you should be asleep.
MacLean has written more than 30 novels. For more information about her, you can find her website at www.juliannemaclean.com or go to Twitter @JulianneMacLean and Instagram @JulianneMaclean.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.