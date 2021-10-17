“A Particular Kind of Black Man: A Novel” by Tope Folarin. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2020. 288 pages, $17 (paperback).
Tope Folarin’s “A Particular Kind of Black Man” holds a captivating story about Tunde Akinola’s family. Originally from Nigeria, Tunde’s family lands in Utah, where they will begin their ongoing journey to adapt to the American life and culture. Amid his family’s hardship, Tunde longs to figure out not only how to blend in with Black men in America, but to become a Black man in America. Folarin begins the book in 1987-88, where he illustrates a racist conversation that was easily overlooked by the young, innocent mind of Tunde. A nameless elderly White woman encourages Tunde to be on his best behavior during his time on Earth so that he can have the privilege of serving her in heaven. Excited to share the news of someday making it into heaven, Tunde shares the woman’s demeaning words with his father. At just 5 years old, Tunde has already experienced the harsh reality of discrimination.
Before Tunde and his brother’s birth, Tunde’s father had goals that he expected to accomplish in America. Unbeknownst to him, settling in Utah would be far from the experience his relatives had in Athens, London, Rome, New York City and Houston. He wanted to experience the American life independently, away from those he knew who had settled before him. In 1979, he and Tunde’s mother migrated to Utah with plans of prosperity, wealth, new beginnings and starting a family.
Folarin’s work does far more than reflect the life of a young, African boy. It tells the story of a boy that grows into a man longing for a place to belong, a place to call home. That longing is accompanied with the desire to experience a mother’s love once again. Reflecting on his own life, Tunde describes it as being set in an “unflattering relief.” He has never met his family in Nigeria, nor has he spoken to his mother since her departure from their American life. His mother’s mental health rapidly began to decline just before starting his first year in grade school. A relationship that was once loving turned cold and abusive not only toward Tunde and his brother, but with his father as well.
At this age, Tunde did not understand why his mother left and why he could no longer speak to her, but he could not help but look forward to someday reuniting with her. Tunde describes her departure as the most confusing period of his life. While Tunde did not know much about Nigeria or his family that resided there, he had a special bond with his grandmother, whom he had never met in person. Their conversations over the phone were always short, but his grandmother showed him what it’s like, and how it was possible to experience love from family he has never met. Tunde did not necessarily understand the concept of love. When his father remarried, Tunde was under the impression that he would experience a mother’s love with his new mother. Instead, she was an abusive mother-figure that showed favoritism toward Tunde’s new stepbrothers. Like his birth mother, Tunde’s stepmother left his father with no explanation.
Tunde did not experience intimacy until college, where he met his first love, Noelle. The love Tunde experienced made everything in his life feel real. Although he had never been happier before in his life, the childhood trauma he experienced from witnessing false love and a lack of self-confidence jeopardized the bond between him and Noelle. He was afraid of love and what would come next. In anticipating the worst, Tunde was convinced that he needed to take control by ruining the one thing that felt genuine in his life.
Noelle had once asked Tunde why he had not considered visiting his mother and the rest of his family, especially since he no longer had to depend on his father for money or permission. Tunde did not feel that a visit was necessary as he did not know his family and believed that he would not be welcomed simply because they were “family.” Tunde did not place much consideration on Noelle’s question. However, if there was one thing he would remember about Noelle, it was that she was right; it was time for Tunde to experience the love from family.
The ending of a relationship marked the beginning of another. Visiting Nigeria was the opposite of what Tunde had expected. He would finally meet his distant family members, experience his culture and reunite with his mother, all while feeling genuine love from those he once thought would deny him. His visit to Nigeria would be the ending of what he once knew, and the beginning of the rest of his life.
I would recommend this book – specifically to young adult readers. A significant part of Tunde’s story includes involuntarily moving to new environments due to financial difficulties searching for some sort of relief. Readers experience a firsthand perspective of what it’s like to adapt and adjust, just to relocate after finding a sense of comfortability. Understanding what children and young adults experience – especially in the classroom – while trying to fit in accurately gives readers an idea of just how difficult being “the new kid” can be. Toward the end of Tunde’s story, we can see how the independence of finally becoming an adult, regardless of previous circumstances and hardships, can change your life. The particularness of Tunde’s life was the catalyst of the beginning of the lifestyle for which he’d been longing.
– Reviewed by Tamera Lott, graduate research assistant in Western Kentucky University History Department.