“A Star in Each Flag: The Civil War and Reconstruction in Bowling Green” by Amy Disparte. Louisville: Butler Books, 2019. 338 pages, $24.95 (paperback).
Local author Amy Disparte explains in her introduction that Riverview at Hobson Grove is the model for the main setting, which she calls Eagle Hill, in her novel about a Bowling Green family during the Civil War and Reconstruction. She also relates that the patriarch in her story, Granville Milton Connely, was her great-great-grandfather, a working-class farmer from Gallatin County in northern Kentucky.
Some of the incidents she includes in her novel are based on his experiences, and others are connected with the life of Riverview’s owner, Atwood Hobson. The main character in the novel is Zerilda Connely, daughter of Granville, who is forced to assume responsibility for Eagle Hill when her three brothers leave to fight in the Civil War and her father is imprisoned for concealing his injured and sick Confederate son when Union forces came after him. The Hobson family also raised thoroughbred horses for racing, something which will later become a major interest for Zerilda.
The Louisville and Nashville Railroad made Bowling Green a transportation center and the city was occupied by Confederate troops first in 1861 and early 1862, and then by Union soldiers for the rest of the war. “A Star in Each Flag” explores the impact of the war on the Connely family and on the slave family and other workers on their plantation.
Although Granville is pro-Union just as with so many families in Kentucky, his sons split over their choice of sides to take and one joins the Confederate army and the other two enlist with the Union. The author is particularly interested in the close relationship between Zerilda and Milly, daughter of the slave couple on the plantation. Zerilda makes it very clear that she despises slavery and she advocates freeing the slaves and ultimately providing them with a house and land that they will own as freedmen. The occupation of Bowling Green by the Confederates and then by the Union forces makes life very difficult for the Connely family because produce and livestock are confiscated, their fencing is chopped up for firewood and their house is frequently violated by soldiers.
In addition, other town citizens criticize what they see as the Connely family’s coddling of its slaves and take violent and destructive actions to protest it. The end of the war in 1865 and even the passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution outlawing slavery did not change the situation very much or eliminate the vulnerability of the Connely family or its slave/freedmen workers on the plantation. Local Regulators would continue the violence and threats against them during Reconstruction despite the presence of the Freedmen’s Bureau in Bowling Green.
Zerilda and Milly’s love interests are also central to the story. The author uses letters to and from the soldiers in camp as an effective method to convey from one side to the other what events are shaping their individual lives. When the Confederates are occupying Bowling Green, letters from the Union troops are not delivered. Likewise, Zerilda’s letters have to be saved for future delivery. I have often wondered if any envelopes still exist with Confederate stamps and a Bowling Green postmark. I once asked my colleague Lowell Harrison if he had ever seen any in his research for “The Civil War in Kentucky” and he assured me that he had not.
Early in the war, Zerilda takes the train to Smiths Grove to organize women there to write letters to petition Kentucky Gov. Beriah Magoffin to keep the commonwealth neutral. Zerilda and Milly both volunteer to help wounded and sick soldiers recuperate in the hospital set up in the Presbyterian Church. The two of them become skilled nurses who could attest to the devastating impact of a host of diseases and a variety of wounds that resulted in a heavy death toll from the soldier population. It is clear that many people in Bowling Green wanted to avoid war, but the war still changed their lives dramatically as they became the pawns of other players. The author includes references to military activities at regional sites including Perryville, Nashville and Camp Nelson, as well as along the Mississippi.
The title of the novel, “A Star in Each Flag,” of course refers to the presence of a star representing Kentucky on both the American and Confederate flags and highlights the divergence of views within the commonwealth. The book follows the family chronologically through the war and into the Reconstruction period. The author does an excellent job of documenting the impact of the Civil War on people living in Kentucky. She also explores the position of women within society during the 19th century and attitudes toward racial differences in this slave state. Although the main family takes a Unionist position during the war, Confederates are also treated fairly. Both Granville and Zerilda have relatively positive interchanges with Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner when his troops are occupying Bowling Green.
Although the author explains in her notes that she has chosen modern language in some instances to avoid period terminology that might be offensive today, there are some modern expressions that jar the reader out of the 19th century setting and these do not appear to be used to replace offensive expressions. In addition, there are several typographical errors that should have been eliminated by more careful editing, but these are only minor points. Overall, I recommend “A Star in Each Flag” as a good read for anyone interested in life on the home front during the Civil War and Reconstruction and especially for those who would enjoy reading about the war’s impact on family life in Bowling Green. Many of the characters are caring individuals to whom the reader can relate and the geographical references should be familiar. If you read “A Star in Each Flag,” you will become attached to several characters as they experience the ups and mostly downs of wartime and you just may feel the need to take another trip to Hobson House/Eagle Hill to see where these people lived.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.
