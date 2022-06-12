“At the Breakers: A Novel” by Mary Ann Taylor-Hall. Lexington: University Press of Kentucky, 2020. 339 pages, $19.95.
Mary Ann Taylor-Hall is a Kentucky author who also has published “How She Knows What She Knows About Yo-Yos” and “Come and Go, Molly Snow.” In “At the Breakers,” she introduces readers to Jo Sinclair, “a 42-year-old woman with four children, aged 28 (yes, it’s possible) to 13.” Jo has moved from job to job and one husband/lover to another over the years and is currently waiting tables at a restaurant. She had earned her G.E.D. and a college degree, and she loves to read and wants to start writing. The novel starts in September 1999. Now living in northern New Jersey, Jo realizes it is her daughter Wendy’s 18th birthday and arranges to take a train into New York City to have a meal with Wendy. Jo worries that she has not been a good mother to her children and regularly becomes too intrusive when inquiring about what her daughters have been doing. She is especially concerned about Wendy because at age 14 she had run away from home and was miraculously tracked down in Valdosta, Ga., and brought home, but she had suffered some traumatic experiences that she refused to talk about. Jo’s 13-year-old son Nicky still lives with her and their dog Charlie. When in Manhattan she has a happy reunion in Washington Square when she meets Victor, her professor in poetry. Back in New Jersey, Jo suffers a physically-abusive, violent attack by her current boyfriend and switches restaurant shifts with her friend Ramona to retreat to the coast nearby to Sea Cove. This was a comforting place she had visited as a child growing up in a poor family. Here she discovers a run-down hotel, The Breakers, where their family had stayed for a few days in better times.
When Jo enters The Breakers she learns from Irv that the hotel is undergoing major renovation and that he is desperate for help in painting all of the rooms in time to host a major convention in December. Jo offers to take on the task and quickly impresses Irv with her work habits and skills. He agrees to hire her as the hotel’s manager if everything works out. She works hard at painting the rooms, enjoys her new lifestyle and is comfortable with the rhythms of the ocean’s waves and the freedom she feels when running along the boardwalk. Jo has time to reflect on her previous life and begins to write about it. Various incidents come to mind about raising her three daughters and she plans to bring her family to the hotel for a massive Thanksgiving celebration. Although Jo’s eldest daughter Lottie is now married and has a child of her own, Jo has reservations about daughter Erica’s boyfriend Doyle and her job in Philadelphia and about uncontrolled Wendy’s relationship with a Haitian refugee and her lack of interest in attending college or getting a serious job. She also fears, without any evidence, that Wendy may be using drugs and selling sex to finance her habit. Jo is mainly concerned that Erica and Wendy do not replicate her own bad choices and throw away the best years of their lives. She also worries constantly that her abusive lover will track her down in Sea Cove.
The Thanksgiving celebration is in some ways a disaster, but it does result in Wendy joining the work crew at the hotel and now at least Jo can keep an eye on her. Unfortunately, Doyle breaks up with Erica and Jo infuriates Erica by suggesting that Doyle was not worth pursuing anyway. Although Nicky questions being moved from one school to another, he is by far the most comfortable of the four children with his mother. Charlie the dog also helps make things feel better.
A blizzard hits Sea Cove just after most of the family has departed for home and Jo is unable to reach them by phone to check on them. While searching for a phone that works and traipsing through the heavy snow drifts, she is helped by Marco, the attendant at the Shell station, and she begins to become interested in him. Jo also forms an attachment with her professor Victor and he provides humor and a steadying hand when he is at the hotel. Jo gets up very early at the hotel and begins to transfer her handwritten notes onto the computer: “She felt like a spider who’d thrown out the man thread. She had something now to come back to, to hang a web on.” For the Christmas celebration, Erica rejoins the group at the hotel and convinces Jo to spend time with Victor in his apartment on the Upper West Side in Manhattan after Irv offers her time off for all of her hard work in making The Breakers such a smashing success.
The author succeeds at introducing a few other interesting characters who become regulars at the hotel and readers will sympathize with all of the members of Jo’s family to some degree. I was surprised, however, to read descriptions of customers filling their own gas tanks in New Jersey because anyone who has ever been in a car in that state should be aware that, by state law, station attendants must handle that process. This is only a minor problem, of course, and I believe that most readers will enjoy reading “At the Breakers.” It is a fast read and difficult to put down.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.