Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Munfordville affecting Hart County. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued as forecast updates become available. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Woodbury. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods. At 36.0 feet, Many parts of Woodbury flood. At 38.0 feet, KY 403 between James McKinney bridge and Three Tile Lane floods. US 231 south of Sawmill Road in Morgantown floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 37.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.0 feet on 02/26/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&