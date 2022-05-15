“Bloodlet” by T.S. Howard. Indie Published. August 2020. 362 pages, $13.99 (paperback), 3.99 (kindle) and also on Kindle Unlimited.
Faron survived the devastating fire that took his family from him, but in doing so he was enslaved and turned criminal for the underworld Lord Dageran. Forced to commit atrocities that haunt his conscience, he considers ending it all until he is told that an archaic society exists, one that uses the blood of children for their immortality. It may have answers about his twin sister, Hadria. Now, with the help of his only friend and fellow orphan thief, Synick, as well as an old family friend and tavern keeper, Faron must escape his bonds and follow a trail of kidnapped children to find the truth of what happened to his sister that fateful night. Can he learn to live with the history that is unfolding of his family? Will he find his sister has really been alive all this time? Facing choices that will challenge his conscience, Faron must make hard decisions between what is right, wrong and whether that matters in survival.
Trigger warnings: There is murder, insinuated rape/unwanted sex/slavery of women, suicide, mental health issues, torture and probably more in this novel that I’m not remembering.
I really loved this novel. The best thing is the world building, which is one of the reasons I love fantasy novels so much. Faron’s world deals with a long winter, which only seems to be getting longer and worse each year – this would be the Veil. There are white creatures that come out during the winter that will kill humans. So, they hole up behind walls in their villages during the winter and hunker down completely. The world is medieval in a lot of ways, with mythology of old religion and gods, of lost souls, and a caste system of the rich, poor and those who can bribe their way to a better station. We get music, mythology, games and traditions, and it truly helps us to understand Faron and the other characters.
Synick and Faron are friends in the novel, though each has a hard time expressing such emotions. Synick is an orphan who is also an enslaved criminal – except he has decided to embrace it and find the joy in the life that he can. He pulls Faron back from the brink of self-destruction, and their differences are well highlighted. The banter between these two is fantastic and also lets us learn a lot about who they are as individuals. Synick surprises us again and again throughout, and I loved learning about his character. Their bond is much like a found family, and they act often like brothers who don’t get along.
The novel really highlights the fact that no matter who you are, your ethical code will at some point have to bend or have a gray area built into it. The world cannot be black and white, and it does not function that way, even if you want it to. Faron is constantly haunted by his actions to survive, whereas Synick sees it as revenge against a system that abandoned him. Through Faron and Synick, we see the world from two drastically different viewpoints, watching their choices being made, understanding their reasoning and why. It highlights that sometimes we have to make choices that we normally would not just to survive – or that something we may view as wrong is not seen that way by another culture or another person. Morality is subjective. Faron himself learns that he will have to make choices on what he is willing to do to find his sister – and whether he can stomach and live with them.
There are a couple of characters in this novel that I truly hated and wanted to see get what’s coming to them. That’s the mark of a good writer, because they were well written for what they were meant to be. Hadria was also a great character in the flashbacks, and I cannot wait to see more of her in future novels. I really liked a few of the other side characters, and how they let us see a side of the world that we wouldn’t otherwise get to. Aerik was also a favorite.
This book does end on a cliffhanger – but the second book is already out. As it is a trilogy, the main plot line is not resolved in this book. That said, so much does happen. The pace never slows, and this novel is packed with action. You are cheering Faron along, even if occasionally you might disagree with his actions. It’s a constant battle for him, but he is determined to find his sister. I cannot wait to learn more about the world, and what will come Faron’s way.
Spoiler alert! There is an animal who dies at the end, which was rather upsetting to me. Honestly, it was the main and only thing that marred the whole novel for me. I REALLY HATE IT when animals I have become attached to die. I know that is also something that greatly upsets several people and is an automatic no for others. End spoilers!
Lastly, if you are on TikTok, the author is as well. He is rather funny, and interacts with his fans. So that adds a great bonus. Plus, he has a pronunciation guide for the names, which was quite helpful. His brother, the artist for the covers, also just shared a map he is working on for the series. So you can get a lot out of this book, and extra content, by being on TikTok. I also reviewed it on there as well in a four-part series and have already reviewed the second book as well (@fallonwilloughby). Howard has a discord group for readers of the novels, so there is a good community with discussion for this book currently that you can get in on.
Howard is a self-described story teller who see stories everywhere. He has a wife and two kids. When he is not writing, he is tending to his family, obsessing over the quality of coffee and various cheeses (he jokes that he is, after all, a millennial) and playing as a hobbyist geologist. If you’d like to stay updated with his latest work, you can find him at tshoward.co. If you visit his website, you can buy signed copies of the books from him.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.