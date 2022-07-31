“Bourbon is my Comfort Food” by Heather Wibbels. Lexington: University Press of Kentucky, 2022. 288 pages, $27.95 (hardcover).
Heather Wibbels’ “Bourbon is my Comfort Food” is a wonderful book for beginning and experienced mixologists. Strong sections on the standards, creative spins on the classics and beautiful pictures make this book a worthwhile addition to your cocktail bookshelf.
Founder of the Cocktail Contessa website, Wibbels is managing director of Bourbon Women, a national organization founded in 2011 and devoted to promoting bourbon culture to women. She has won the group’s cocktail-making contest multiple times and been lauded in a number of other contests.
The book’s most outward strength is the photographs. Wibbels’ images are stunning (see especially Blackberry Sage Smash, Bourbon Campari Highball and Gimme the Peach!), and even if a picture does not incite thirst, you will be intrigued by the architectural savvy of the cocktail construction (see Pecan Sticky Bun).
The introduction opens with a primer on bourbon and a philosophy of cocktail-making. Then, chapters one and two provide a helpful overview of bar basics and the elements of a well-stocked bar along with recipes for homemade syrups and a guide to bitters, often an essential ingredient for bourbon cocktails.
Chapter three takes readers down a path many will not have traveled before – bourbon infusions. After offering an overview of the purpose and methods of infusing bourbon as a way to layer in more flavor, Wibbels offers some recipes that immediately sound amazing (Orange-and Vanilla-Infused Bourbon, Chai Spice-Infused Bourbon and Peach Infusion). Others are head-scratchers – notably, Oatmeal Cookie-Infused Bourbon and Shortbread-Cookie Infused Bourbon.
I tried my hand at both cookie recipes with mixed results. The labor involved was minimal, at first – put cookies in a jar, cover with the bourbon and wait for 12-48 hours, depending on your taste. However, straining out the cookie bits from the bourbon afterward proved to be a challenge. It took me multiple tries over a day or two, with time in between each attempt for the cookie remnants to settle. The taste of each infusion was compelling, though. The shortbread had the expected butter notes, and the oatmeal cookie was a more complex mix of cinnamon, vanilla and raisin. For someone who likes to tinker in the lab, as I do, the effort will be worth it, but if you are in a hurry, you might want to skip this chapter.
Speaking of the lab, one of my favorite features of the book is Wibbels’ repeated encouragement to play: “Bourbon lovers want more than just a recipe; they want layered flavors, they want to experiment, and they want to experience.” She offers Cocktail Lab experiments with bitters, vermouth, liqueur and highballs; and “Making Your Own Riff” on classic cocktails (Manhattan, Whiskey Sour, Old-Fashioned) in each chapter. She encourages amateurs to innovate with the spirits and ingredients to determine what they like and to marry flavors in intriguing ways.
In the bulk of the book, Wibbells presents chapters on a single cocktail variety: Old-Fashioned, The Manhattan, Whiskey Sour, Highballs, Mules and Bubbly Cocktails, The Julep and other bourbon and whiskey classics. She opens with an overview, a history and a breakdown of the main elements of the cocktail or style before offering the basic recipe and instructions. From there, she offers an enticing array of variations on the style. Be warned, however, that some of the ingredients may require you to batch up a special syrup (lavender for the Lavender Chocolate Sour, toasted marshmallows for the Toasted S’mores Old-Fashioned, or blackberry for a Blackberry-Cardamon Mule). The biggest drawback is that your local liquor store may not have each type of bitters required (chocolate for the Cocoa Manhattan, apple for Eve’s Pick or chili for the Kentucky Smolder), so filling an Amazon cart may be necessary. In other words, planning and likely shopping may be necessary before you mix up some of these potent potables; however, putting in that effort will yield some delicious and striking results for you and your guests.
In the final four chapters (Bourbon Dessert Cocktails, Party Cocktails, Bourbon Women’s “Not Your Pink Drink” Contest Winners and Bourbon Women Cocktails from across the Country) Wibbels provides a range of alluring recipes. The Smoked Chocolate-Bacon Manhattan, Bananas Foster Manhattan and the Cherry SIP-Shake look heavenly! (did you make any?)
Ultimately, although some of Wibbells’ recipes are time-intensive, it’s a good book for a variety of audiences. For beginner mixologists, the book provides a great road map for drink-making and an aspirational pathway forward; for experienced amateurs, the book challenges some conventional wisdom and inspires innovation and adventure; for drinkers, it’s a great gift to motivate your favorite home bartender.
– Reviewed by Rob Hale, who is associate provost for faculty and academic excellence and professor of English at Western Kentucky University.