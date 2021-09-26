“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. New York: Penguin Random House, 2020. 476 pages, $32 (hardcover).
“Like old houses, America has an unseen skeleton, a caste system that is as central to its operation as are the studs and joists that we cannot see in the physical buildings we call home. Caste is the infrastructure of our divisions. It is the architecture of human hierarchy, the subconscious code of instructions of maintaining in the case of America, a 400-year-old social order. Looking at caste is like holding the country’s X-ray up to the light.” Those were the descriptive words Isabel Wilkerson used to describe a caste system in her latest book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”
Wilkerson goes on to say that the “hierarchy of caste is not about feelings or morality. It is about power – which groups have it and which do not.” She defines caste as an artificial system that is a fixed and embedded ranking of human value that sets the presumed supremacy of one group against the supposed inferiority of other groups on the basis of ancestry and immutable traits, traits that would be neutral in the abstract but are ascribed life-and-death meaning in a hierarchy favoring the dominant caste whose ancestors designed it.
A caste system uses rigid, often arbitrary boundaries to keep the ranked groupings apart, distinct from one another and in their assigned places. Such a system unavoidably leads to social comparison. Angela Duckworth (author of “Grit” and a research psychologist) defines social comparison as the process of comparing oneself to another.
As I read “Caste,” my thoughts drifted toward the concept of schadenfreude, which is a complex emotion where one finds comfort in accepting the idea that the misfortune of class (caste) differences is not a situation about which one should feel sympathy. I think Wilkerson wants the reader to feel a sense of intellectual curiosity and maybe guilt about caste systems, which exist in the world and particularly the United States. Without mentioning it, Caste requires the reader to participate in social comparison.
The brilliance of this book is that it gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America. Martin Luther King Jr. said there is another America. This other America has a daily ugliness that constantly transforms the buoyancy of hope into the fatigue of despair. Beyond race, class or other factors, a powerful caste system influences people’s lives and behavior and America’s fate.
Wilkerson links the caste systems of America, India and Nazi Germany using eight pillars that underlie caste systems across civilizations. For example, Pillar No. 1 discusses the use of the Old Testament, Noah’s curse on Ham’s son, Canaan, and the generations to follow, calling them “the lowest of slaves.” From the time of the Middle Ages, some interpreters of the Old Testament described Ham as bearing dark skin and translated Noah’s curse against him as a curse against the descendants of Ham and against all humans with dark skin. And thus, a hierarchy evolved in the New World created by Europeans, which set those with the lightest skin above those with the darkest. Wilkerson labeled this first pillar The Pillar of Divine Will and Laws of Nature.
Wilkerson provides a superb description of the other seven pillars: 2) Heritability; 3) Endogamy and the Control of Marriage and Mating; 4) Purity versus Pollution; 5) Occupational Hierarchy; 6) Dehumanization and Stigma; 7) Terror as Enforcement, Cruelty as a Means of Control; and 8) Inherent Superiority versus Inherent Inferiority. Each pillar has its own chapter.
This book tells captivating stories about the resistance to integration in Albany, Ga., the Ebola epidemic in Africa and India’s Dalits (or Untouchables). Other stories include the famous Black baseball pitcher Satchel Paige, the brown vs. blue eyes experiment in Riceville, Iowa, and the abuse of Jewish prisoners by Nazi Germany. In addition, the author delves into Donald Trump’s influence on women voting, White Americans’ fears of the success of former slaves after emancipation, and President Harry Truman’s executive orders ending segregation in the armed forces. On every page, a new fact is raised. I was intrigued by Wilkerson’s unique ability to weave facts and truths into a well-developed book that was very difficult to put down.
The range of topics Wilkerson documents would be challenging to a writer less talented than she. For example, she writes about how the Nazis used the racial systems in America to create a strategy to address the Jews during World War II. Also, she discusses the cruel logic of why a caste system needs a bottom rung for those in the middle to measure themselves against. She documents the penalizing costs of health care resulting from a caste system. Finally, she summarizes the effects of a hierarchy on our culture and politics.
Wilkerson does not leave the reader disheartened or depressed about America’s current caste situation. Instead, in the Epilogue, she encourages the reader to believe in a meritocracy, embrace empathy and not sympathy, to challenge the role we were cast into, and realize that human beings across time and continents are more alike than they are different.
Wilkerson ends her book with the following comment: “In a world without caste, being male or female, light or dark, immigrant or native-born, would have no bearing on what anyone was perceived as being capable. In a world without caste, we would all be invested in the well-being of others in our species if only for our survival and recognize that we need one another more than we have been led to believe.”
Wilkerson discusses America’s ills through an immersive, exceptionally well-researched chronicle that uses stories about and from real people. The 476-page book includes seven parts, 31 chapters, an Epilogue and 56 pages of notes and a bibliography.
“Caste” was named the No. 1 nonfiction book of the year by Time Magazine, one of the 10 best books of 2020 by People Magazine and one of the best books of the year by The New York Times Book Review. “Caste” is a must-read.
Wilkerson won a National Humanities Medal and a Pulitzer Prize. She authored the best-seller “The Warmth of Other Suns,” which details the effects of the Great Migration of Blacks from Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. She has taught at Princeton, Emory and Boston universities and has lectured at more than 200 other colleges and universities across the United States, Europe and Asia.
– Reviewed by Harold Little, Western Kentucky University Accounting Department (retired).