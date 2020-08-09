“Castle on the Rise” (Lost Castle #2) by Kristy Cambron. Nashville: Thomas Nelson Publishers, 2019. 384 pages. $15.99 (paperback).
Laine Forrester goes to France for her best friend’s wedding, only to discover that a series of setbacks has changed the future for them both. A devastating diagnosis puts her friend’s castle renovation on hold, and when a family member shows up to ask for help, the family dynamics of the groom may upset things further. Hoping to help, Laine decides to accompany the couple to the groom’s family home in Ireland, where they have mysteriously inherited a mansion that has reopened wounds and showed a fractured family.
At the historic family Dublin pub, and the mansion at the edge of the Wicklow Mountains, Laine falls in love with the people and the land and begins to feel hope again and the opportunity to heal. However, her own secrets may keep her from finding love again or learning to trust. Deciding how much she is willing to trust and to open up, Laine must work through her own heartbreak to find the story in front of her.
This book is meant to follow the story of “The Lost Castle.” While you meet Laine in the first book, you could easily read this as a standalone novel. You would miss certain details, but you could make it through just fine. My recommendation would be to read “The Lost Castle,” however, because it is an excellent book (I probably liked it slightly more than this one) and there is a third one on the way.
This story is centered on romance and history. It’s a tug-of-the-heart romance while main characters find their footing and their connections to the past. The modern-day romance between Laine and Cormac is wonderful. Laine’s daughter is also with her on her trip to France and then to Ireland, and I appreciate the consideration given to have a child in the story and on their journey. Many romances are without kids, which I completely get, but it’s nice to see someone write a story with a kid in mind. There are actually multiple romances, as there is a romance or two in each of the other storylines as well.
As with the first book, I was pulled in by the scenery and attention to detail. When the characters stand on the coast in castle ruins, you can feel the ocean spray and almost see the view. Most of this story is set mostly in Ireland, so it’s magical. I’ve always wanted to visit Ireland, and any book that helps me feel like I have been there is appreciated. It isn’t hard to imagine the time period, or to feel a part of the story for the careful details that author Kristy Cambron weaves throughout. It is not only the scenery (which she details magnificently, but not in a Tolkien-length type way), but in the clothes, food and general surroundings that Cambron succeeds in her world-building.
It is important to note that this story is told through three timelines that flow together and affect each other, as she did in the first book. There is present day, the early 1900s and the late 1700s. It flips back and forth between them to slowly reveal details that matter to the overall plot. It can occasionally be hard to remember which is which and to figure out why the story may be important, especially if you read in short bursts. I recommend being able to sit down with this book for a good length of time each time that you pick it up. It is worth it.
In some way, each story line is tied to the Easter Rising of the early 1900s, one of the times that the Irish tried to fight for independence from England and failed. The story weaves in many aspects of this battle and the events that led up to it, as well as some that followed. As the characters fall into various social classes, including the titled, there was conflict within the family. The story of the 1700s features the same desires of wanting independence but of being torn between two worlds. They merge together beautifully to offer up a wondrous history.
Because I know that it can be triggering for some, I always try to include a warning of anything I think may do so – SPOILER ALERT – one of the characters does have breast cancer. I know for some this can be very hard to read, and for me it did add an extra level to experiencing their emotion, as my family has been touched by cancer. There are several events/moments surrounding this that focus solely on that issue. Be aware of that going into the story. In the same vein, there is also a foster child/now adopted girl in the story as well, who has nightmares because of traumatic experience. END SPOILER ALERT!
This book is published by a Christian publisher, and I note that there are many references to beer and alcohol, some of the story takes place in a pub (one is a cook in his father’s pub), and some of the very mild language may upset. I had no issues with any of this.
Cambron is an award-winning author of both nonfiction and historical fiction. She holds a degree in art history/research writing and spent 15 years in education and leadership development for a Fortune-100 corporation before stepping away to pursue being an author. Kristy lives in Indiana with her husband and three sons. To learn more, visit kristy cambron.com.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
