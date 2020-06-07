“Coral” by Sara Ella. Nashville: Thomas Nelson, 2019. 384 pages, $18.99 (hardcover).
First and foremost, what needs to be discussed with this book is the fact that the plot revolves around suicide and mental illness/mental health. This topic is so heavily avoided in our society that it has caused many problems for those who experience an illness, and for those who love them. Heavy-hitting “Coral” is emotional, deep and straight-on about the topic and how we often handle mental illness in our society. It’s dirty in its portrayal of all the issues we face as a society – from stigma, to hate, to blame, and incorrect care. Hope, though, is there for those who can wade through the darkness to reach the light at the end of the tunnel.
“Coral” is inspired by Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid,” but I wouldn’t call it an exact retelling. It is, however, everything I wanted it to be.
“Coral” is the youngest mermaid of three sisters, and she is terrified that she is affected by the Disease of humans – emotions. Brooke is lost and, after battling anxiety and depression, ready to succumb to the ocean and give it all. Except she’s stuck at a group therapy home called Fathoms and meets someone who offers light to her soul. Merrick is a wayward rich kid who has no ambition except to thwart his father’s dreams for him. When Merrick’s youngest sister attempts suicide, he is determined to find their mother. When they collide, all three will do what it takes to survive.
The first thing you will read is a trigger warning from the author. Ella lets you know that there are elements in the book that she has dealt with, and that it can be too much for some to read. It deals with depression, suicide, blame, the family dynamics revolving around it all and mental and emotional abuse. There is a lot to take in throughout this novel. Ella notes that every experience is different – that many people handle things differently and it may not look the same as their own battle. Take the warning seriously, but if you can, I encourage you to read it. If it becomes too much, you could always come back to the story at a later time. It is an excellent book. I devoured it in about a day.
Of course, being inspired by Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid” there is some aspect of a fantasy world to it. Coral’s world is brought vividly to life. I love the twist on the idea that mermaids have no souls or tears, and Ella creates a world we could step into without missing a beat. There are the normal fantastical elements, from singing sirens, to sunken palaces, to Kings of the mermaids. Then there are new ones, such as the Disease, emotions, and traits that make these creatures different from what we have seen before.
The book is told from multiple perspectives that sync together very well. I never had trouble going from one character’s point of view to another and, as they all start to line up, you can match together certain hints and events. I did not find the switch jarring or hard to handle, though sometimes you were left on a cliffhanger from one character to the next. There are three main characters, and we follow each along as they come together and drift apart again and again.
Because of this, the novel is very character-driven. This is not an action-filled plot, racing from one scene to the next. This novel centers on characters finding themselves and battling their anxiety and depression. Though mental health is not perhaps Merrick’s issue, it is for his sister, and the person he loves, and therefore through his eyes we see how hard it can be for someone on the outside to understand what is happening to the people they love. This perspective is one of the most important ones. I think on both sides, it can be so very hard to communicate what is happening in one’s head, so easy to jump to conclusions, that taking a step back can be the utmost of self-care and what is needed.
Honestly, I’m pretty good at figuring things out in books. I mean, I read constantly. And yet I was still surprised by the excellent twist at the end. I had pieces of it I was sure of, but I missed a couple of hints along the way (maybe I just read it too fast … and also was half asleep by the time I finished it at midnight). However, the ending was really the icing on the cake for me. It made everything fall into place and gave it such an overall perfection.
Throughout the novel, Ella looks at different issues with mental health, but also coping mechanisms. Therapy, group therapy, medication, counseling, family support, singing, crafting, self-awareness, group homes and writing are all explored as ways to deal with depressions or anxiety (or both). Sometimes they are effective, and other times they may not be. It may take work, multiple treatments or changes in them in order for them to work. Time is also an important factor, as well as people. The novel tackles not only suicide, but bullying, social media, age, marriage, verbal abuse, cutting and family pressure and blame. All in different doses and at different times. Isolation is also a theme that comes up throughout.
The characters are easy to like, and to root for. Each story weaves in and out and brings you a little further along to the ending. The fantasy aspects of it are really enjoyable, and it was nice to see it merge together with a modern world and setting. It is now one of my favorite novels inspired by a fairy tale. I think that if you have any connection to the topics covered in this book, you will find that it will strike a deeper cord with you than it will with others. I hope you enjoy it, and embrace it, as much as I did.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
