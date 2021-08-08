“Did I Say You Could Go” by Melanie Gideon. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2021. 368 pages, 16.99 (paperback).
Relationships are most often the cornerstone of our life experience. From family to friends, they are how we structure our plans, our time and our lives. We mourn those we lose, we celebrate those we love and we try to spend time with the ones we have with us. But what happens when a friendship pushes the boundaries? Do we know when a relationship becomes toxic, suffocating and too demanding? Can we figure out how to handle the situation or break free from it in a safe way?
Melanie Gideon has taken the idea of an obsessive friend and turned it into a psychological suspense novel that I honestly started reading and did not put down until I finished it (hello, 2 a.m.!). With many different layers, twists and turns, this novel will keep you turning the pages and looking for the next crazy thing to happen. If you are anything like me, you tend to predict what is going to happen in the story, and this time I kept either being close or wrong. And though I guessed a few things in the end, it was twisted enough that I was rather pleasantly surprised. I love when I can be surprised and kept guessing.
Gideon brings together two single moms of vastly different backgrounds. Ruth is a wealthy divorcee who does not need anyone else. However, in trying too hard, she overdoes it and turns everyone off with her wealth, throwing a lavish over-the-top kindergarten welcome party (she even has a valet for the cars and a signature drink). Gemma is a widow who misses her husband and lives paycheck to paycheck, arriving last minute to the party. Ruth, already feeling the effects of her social misstep, latches onto Gemma and decides they are going to be best friends. She lavishes Gemma and Bee with expensive vacations and dinners and takes care of things when something goes horribly wrong.
After several years, though, the weight of it begins to be too much for Gemma. Knowing the amount of money Ruth has spent on her that she can never pay back is a burden she no longer wants. Not to mention that the friendship is starting to suffocate her. So when Ruth becomes caught up in a scandal, Gemma uses it to sever ties and break away. Their daughters had already drifted apart at school.
Six years later, Gemma becomes blasted for a scandal at her tutoring center when one of her tutors was helping kids cheat their way into better schools. Ruth seizes the opportunity, makes a spectacle standing up for her on stage, and then buys Gemma a new car. Between her united front to help Gemma, and her willingness to help with money, Gemma finds herself back where she was, indebted to Ruth.
As the story progresses, there are numerous twists and turns to the friendship. A boyfriend enters the picture. Problems arise on both sides. Gemma starts to feel suffocated again and doesn’t know how to handle it. Ruth begins to become obsessive once again. And it all begins to fracture. On top of this are problems with their daughters, and the Momonymous pods (Mom texting pods where the Moms are anonymous – and all Moms belong to children at the Hillside school) are adding to the drama.
Most of the chapters are from Gemma’s and Ruth’s perspectives, but a few are from Marley and Bee’s. The point-of-view switches are not jarring, and while sometimes the switch from mom to daughter alters the mood, it works really well with showing how drastically the situation is perceived and how messed up some of the things that are happening are.
One of the major themes, that Gemma herself thinks of throughout the novel, is parenting styles. Ruth is very hands-on while Gemma is a bit of a pushover. However, neither seems to offer the other parenting advice, nor do they tend to agree with how they handle their daughters. They both seem to envy the other’s daughter based on what they see when they are around them. Bee is outgoing, popular and skinny – everything Ruth dreams of Marley being. Marley is smart, well-tempered and sweet – easy to parent for Gemma, while Bee is rebelling at all angles. I don’t think there is one correct parenting choice, but it was an interesting way to present the daughters in the novel and raise some of the issues.
Even with the last twist, I really wanted more closure. Maybe it leaves room for another novel with these characters, but I felt like some of the stories were unfinished just a bit, specifically for Ruth. There was a sense that something else was going to happen in the very last pages that did not. Maybe I just expected something slightly more sinister, or I was reading too deeply into it. Or it was 2 a.m., and I really should have been asleep. It was a great book!
As a last note, this does need some clear trigger warnings (SPOILER warning). There is cyber bullying, a suicide attempt, child abuse and body shaming. This novel is a heavy hitter in terms of tackling hard subjects, including the pressures we put on our children as parents, the pressures we also put on each other as parents, and the expectations society has set upon us all. Technology is used to portray a good bit of this, so TikTok and Instagram are mentioned and used, as well as some other issues that technology can present. There is also body shaming between mother and daughter, and self-esteem issues. Better to go into it prepared than not. It is a page-turning thriller, that also makes you pause and ponder society for all its pros and cons as well, and that is hard to achieve.
Gideon is the New York Times best-selling author of the memoir “The Slippery Year: A Meditation on Happily Ever After.” She has also written “Wife 22” and “Valley of the Moon.” Her novels have been translated into more than 30 languages. She can be found on Facebook under MelanieGideonAuthor and on Twitter at @MelanieGideon.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.