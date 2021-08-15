“Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP” by Mirin Fader. Hachette. 400 pp. $30. Review provided by The Washington Post.
Biographies rarely surface so soon after the subject’s defining moment, but when Mirin Fader began writing her first book, about NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, she might have envisioned two scenarios in which he would be the toast of the NBA just as her book was published.
Giannis could have become a free agent after eight years playing for the Milwaukee Bucks; that was the news peg Fader planned for. He also could have led the Bucks to an NBA championship in July, though that seemed less likely.
But on July 20, that’s what the two-time MVP did. The Bucks clinched the title and made “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP” all the more timely.
Giannis, who has attained first-name-only status with basketball fans, is a suitable subject for a book, even if at age 26 he’s probably not even halfway through his playing career.
The son of Nigerian immigrants trying to make it in Greece, Giannis is selling sunglasses and trinkets on the street by age 6 to help financially. He and his family endure repeated evictions, food insecurity and racism.
Basketball enters his sightline late and by chance, and Giannis is no prodigy. He’s skinny from a lack of nutrition, and his technique on the court is raw. As he improves, he attracts attention from NBA scouts. The Bucks take him 15th overall in the 2013 draft as something of a Powerball ticket: It is unlikely that the 18-year-old will pan out, but if he does – well, we’re seeing that best-case scenario, with him soaring up historians’ lists of all-time greatest players.
Fader’s path to her first book at age 30 – her origin story as a writer – is also distinct.
At elementary school in Los Angeles one afternoon, she messed around with a basketball and was so taken by the sport she wrote about it in her butterfly-decorated diary. As her hoops addiction grew, she was decorating the covers of her diaries with content snipped out of Slam magazine.
Fader went on to play point guard at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., but experienced “an intellectual awakening” after reading Toni Morrison. Missing Los Angeles and aware that her basketball career had reached its end point, she transferred to Occidental College, where she focused on what would become her career.
Still, her basketball life provided lessons. Topping out at 5 feet tall (she’d fib and call herself 5-2 in the school program), she realized that passion and work ethic were her tickets to competing. She brings those attributes into her reporting.
“When I walk into a locker room, I can tell people think I’m an intern or somebody’s little sister,” said Fader, who’s roughly two feet shorter than Giannis. “It used to upset me, but like the basketball thing, it’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to prove you wrong.’ ”
Her biggest skill is her accumulation of details through deep reporting – that’s when she’s in her bag, as basketball fans like to say. Some of these details might seem trivial (the smell in an intern’s car after a trip to upstate Wisconsin to fetch a puppy for Giannis’ girlfriend), but they transport the reader to a place and time.
The vividness of the stories she tells, the memories she’s able to pull out of people, unmask facets of Giannis’ playful and endearing personality. Though we see him on television as the king of the court, the book reveals a humble soul shaped by his upbringing. Well after signing his first multimillion-dollar contract, he’s so racked with guilt over spending $400 for a PlayStation that he returns it the next day.
The idea for the book came from a 2019 story that Fader wrote for the Bleacher Report website about Giannis’ younger brother Alex. That was her only opportunity to interview Giannis one-on-one, so to fill in the blanks she spoke with 220 other sources, including teammates, opponents, family members and roughly two dozen people from Greece who witnessed or even facilitated Giannis’ early growth.
She filed her manuscript in March 2021, at which point Giannis had already committed to staying in Milwaukee long term. If this was going to be a perfectly timed book release, the Bucks would have to do something they hadn’t done in 50 years.
Giannis’ playoff journey was a story in itself. He became a national talking point for his poor free-throw shooting; he overcame Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in a memorable seven-game series; he hyperextended his knee and appeared to be seriously injured in the Eastern Conference finals; and he returned in time for the NBA Finals, where he scored 50 points in the closing game and was named Finals MVP.
Still on a high the next morning, Giannis showed his personality in Instagram Live sessions, including one in which he ordered 50 Chick-n-Minis – he was particular about that total – from Chick-fil-A. For now, Giannis is the face of a global game and a particularly intriguing subject.
The downside to the best-timed book of the summer: The extended paperback will require a substantial update.
– Reviewed by Mark Selig, who is a print and digital editor in The Washington Post sports department.