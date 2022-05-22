“Groundskeeping: A Novel” by Lee Cole. New York: Alfred A. Knopf Publisher, 2022. 336 pages, $28 (hardcover).
In this slice-of-life story, we follow Owen through his life after he has returned to Kentucky to become a college groundskeeper in the Appalachian foothills. He meets Alma, a writer-in-residence who is the person Owen wishes to be; she is published, holds a great position, has an Ivy League education and is already in line to publish more books. They began a relationship in secret, each struggling to deal with who they are and who they want to be – and what it means to their being together. Owen has a troubled history, which Alma has trouble understanding or empathizing with. Not only that, but their families are the complete opposite in everything from politics to day-to-day relations. “Groundskeeping” is a story of two individuals trying to learn about themselves while being consumed in each other.
Overall, this story is not driven by plot. It’s more like what it would be to watch someone write down their life as it’s happening, which is exactly what Owen is saying he is doing during the story. If you are someone who wants action, adventure or to know where the story is going – this isn’t going to be for you. However, in terms of learning about others, the struggles they face and how to exist in a relationship, this story has it all.
Owen is a young man trying to overcome his past and figure out what he wants to do. He struggles with his family, his beliefs and his obligations. He’s struggling financially and dealing with complicated family dynamics. He doesn’t want to be associated with who he was and in some ways is ashamed of his family (especially around Alma). At times, it’s hard to read and Owen doesn’t always come across as likeable. In some ways, that makes the story all the more real.
Alma is much the same. She’s an immigrant, her family managed to do very well for themselves and she grew up in a very nice home. In comparison to Owen, money hasn’t been an issue. While she had her own struggles, it’s so different from Owen’s life that they clash often on basic things. Owen often worries that Alma is judging him.
This book is based in Kentucky, and they travel around a bit in the novel. Having lived in Kentucky all my life, it’s always fun to read a book set in our state. It was also easy to understand how the characters felt – Owen about his past and where he grew up, to Alma and landing in a state that is beautiful but also full of traditions and set ways that do not match hers. Owen’s desire to leave the state but becoming stuck there is one that I know many of my friends have felt.
Author Lee Cole does a great job of really looking at the issues through Owen’s eyes – racism, prejudice, politics and the ability of many to just never discuss issues openly in the family. Owen is liberal, and there is discussion of recent politics from 2016, as well as clashes between the characters over it. Politics of any kind is often a reason to not pick up a book, so I always like to mention it. Other trigger warnings could be drugs, language and death.
It is an ambiguous ending – and I do really wish it had been more definite. Understanding that we all make choices that change our lives, I really wanted some closure, especially about these two characters and what their future looked like. I wasn’t really sure what would wind up happening at the end of the book, and I had questions unanswered.
I had a hard time staying engaged at times, and this book took me quite a while to read because I kept putting it down to read something else. I have to be in the mood to read these types of stories and really connect with the characters. I had a hard time liking Owen and Alma, especially together. The other issue was the writing format. Although it is a valid style of writing, there are no quote marks around dialogue. If you like this style of writing, and story, it is written very well and you will love it. I think, in the end, it just wasn’t my cup of tea.
Born in rural Kentucky, Cole also grew up there. He is a recent graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and now lives in New York. This is his debut novel.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.