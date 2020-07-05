“Heart of Junk” by Luke Geddes. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2020. 256 pages, $26 (hardback).
When a toddler by the name of Lindy Bobo goes missing, the city of Wichita, Kan., is desperate to find the pageant princess. Most of the dealers of The Heart of America Antique Mall are too wrapped up in their own drama to notice – others are just trying to fit into the community. The mall has all kinds of items inside, from Barbies and vinyl records to glassware and postcards. Inside the mall is the drama of publicity – Mark and Grant from the TV show “Pickin’ Fortunes” are supposed to be coming to film an episode. The owner is hoping it will save them from bankruptcy. There is more linking the two stories than you would think, and together the events that follow are surprising. So does the mall get saved, along with the little girl?
Normally I try not to write negative reviews, because everyone has a different opinion about a book. If I read a book to review and have an overall negative option, more often than not I choose not to review it at all. What I may not like, someone else may love. However, in the interest of trying to wrap my head around what exactly this novel was and is, I am going to go ahead and review it.
My favorite thing about this novel is the overall idea that people become defined by their possessions and by obsessions. It is something I think should be explored. Often in our society, we do get caught up in our collections, fandoms or belongings. What we have that other people may covet changes people. As a society, we are often too materialistic. The idea of this made this novel appealing, and to that end, I enjoyed the exploration of that part of their characters.
There seems to be a trend lately for all the characters to be unlikeable in some novels. I absolutely hated almost every single character in the story. From their motives in the story for what they were doing, to their interactions with each other. No one was pleasant to each other. In fact, it was almost as if they went out of their way to be as rude as possible. Some of them were also certifiably crazy, others completely apathetic. I will say that quite often the book was able to surprise me. There were certainly bits and pieces that I never saw coming or wouldn’t have even guessed.
The small town in Kansas where this story takes place also is hated the entire time during the story. The locals talk about how run down it is, and the guy who had left and comes back home after his mother dies talks about how small town, sad and depressing it is. His boyfriend hates it even more and endlessly complains about the place every time he is the center of the chapter. It gets old very quickly.
The plot, of course, surrounds dealers at an antique store – The Heart of America – who are caught up in the case of the missing Lindy Bobo. Mark and Grant hear of the missing girl case and decide it will be insensitive to come film at the same time. The owner of the mall, Keith, is desperate to have them there and throws himself into trying to find the girl and get all the dealers to help. The dealers are too caught up in their own dramatics to care. One older lady is very upset that her aesthetic in Hall One and a rule have been broken by two new guys who come in to sell old toys, records and whatever else they have. This proceeds to cause chaos in various ways between not only those three, but the owner, his wife and daughter. It is almost crazy enough to be soap opera level.
Pop culture knowledge, records and other vintage items are highlighted through the novel. The amount of text given to talk about various records is quite overdone. You lose yourself from the story trying to make it through lists of various records that have been bought, sold and coveted. Sometimes entire pages are devoted to records. There are also references to music, vintage glassware, Barbies, postcards, etc. By the way, I can never look at a Barbie without thinking about their role in this book. Or Skipper. By the way, I don’t know if the famed rare Skipper doll exists (I couldn’t get Google to tell me and I’m assuming it doesn’t), but my Mom owned one of the Skipper dolls that “grew” up. So that doll showing up in this story actually cracked me up because she had told me about it multiple times.
I realize that this story is satirical, but I didn’t find it funny most of the time. A few times, like the Skipper doll, I cracked up. The issue was that overall I just thought there was too much rudeness and so many faults for each person. I like it when characters have faults. I appreciate no one being a Mary Sue. The problem is that when people are nothing but faults, it is really hard to appreciate anything that is happening around them. From a couple who pretty much hate each other, to an old lonely guy, to a completely dysfunctional family, and more issues … it was just too much all rolled up in one book.
Annoyingly though, I really wanted to know what happened. I did read the entire thing, which surprised me. It took a while to get interesting, but there were a few points of the plot that I wanted to know the answers to. Spoiler free, but even in the end, when you know what happened, it’s still just as quirky and odd as it is in the beginning. Even though you greatly dislike them all, you just want to know where it goes. I think this is a book you either hate or love. If you give it a chance, I hope you love it.
“Heart of Junk” is Luke Geddes’ first novel.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
