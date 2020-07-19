“Here We Are” by Graham Swift. New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2020. 208 pages, $22.95 (hardback).
In the summer of 1959, a trio is performing in a seaside variety show at the end of the pier in Brighton, England. Jack Robbins, Ronnie Deane and Evie White are the story’s three main characters. Jack is the comedian, performing between acts, and Ronnie (aka The Great Pablo) and Evie (or Eve) are the magic act that takes off and starts drawing in the crowd. The summer will end with Evie’s engagement ring thrown in the ocean, and the trio will fall apart. Their childhood stories play into the current events, especially for Ronnie, who was introduced to the magic when evacuated to the countryside before the London blitz to Evergrene. Memories, family and love come together in this story that spans decades.
I was originally interested in the story because of the history and the idea of following a magician during this time. As I love all things magical and historical fiction, it seemed like a good fit. To that aspect, the story does a great job of bringing to the forefront the issues faced during this time, especially by mothers sending their children away for years and the children themselves. Ronnie goes from living in a poor neighborhood with hardly any money to being well provided for and loved in a house with his own room. It highlights the disparity and mentions that many children were never that lucky.
There are no chapters in this novel, just short blank breaks between snippets. It is not told in a linear fashion but through time jumps. Sadly, this is not done in any kind of coherent fashion.
The story is occasionally told from memories into the past or from the time on the pier or the current time of Evie’s life in her 70s. The jumps can be jarring and, although it does lend to mystery for the overall plot, I don’t think it was as effective as it could have been. This style of writing is incredibly hard to pull off successfully, and overall it falls a little short here.
Perhaps the main problem is that none of the characters are really likable. We don’t see a lot of Jack’s personality, except for the fact that he always has a different girl with him. This changes toward the end of the story, but even then it does not help his likability. Ronnie has a troubled childhood and then seems mostly obsessed with his magic. In general, nothing is learned about either of them to make one like them. Evie is perhaps the most fleshed-out character, but she does not appear to have much of a consciousness and in some ways appears to be hiding things in the future.
There is also a love triangle. This takes quite a while to appear in the story, however, and is never fully explained. How one falls for the other is glazed over. The development between the characters is never shown; some of it appears toward the end of the story, but it is not enough.
Overall, this whole story just needed more depth. It would have been nice to understand the characters. Although we see much of Ronnie’s childhood and some of Evie’s, there isn’t enough exploration into their personalities and relationships during the show on the pier. Not only that, but the time jumps make the story more confusing.
Finally, it just had an unsatisfying ending. Without spoilers, there is only so much that can be said here. Mainly, there are too many loose endings when the novel ends. The great mystery remains just that. Perhaps that is a metaphor for life; that we cannot solve everything that happens to us, and we cannot change the past. Even still, when all is said and done, readers do appreciate closure. There is none to be had with this story.
As I always try to point out, everyone has their own favorite kind of story. According to Goodreads and 258 ratings, it does have a 3.59 rating. The reviews are a bit mixed overall.
The book does have a nice historical background to it, and it does a good job of showing the differences and issues that women faced at the time. Ronnie’s mother married a sailor and had to deal with raising her child on her own because her husband was often out at sea. It shows the trauma but also the amazing ways that people stepped up during the war. It is a short read at around 200 pages and a larger text. It may be worth it to see if you can solve the mystery within.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
