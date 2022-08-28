“How the World Really Works: The Science Behind How We Got Here and Where We Are Going” by Vaclav Smil. New York: Viking, 2022. 326 pages, $28 (hardcover).
After some 40 books explaining basic facts about today’s world – generally to little avail – Vaclav Smil has a right to grouch.
And grouch he does. Chiefly about our blinkered approach to global warming. While the news is awash with electric cars and solar and wind energy initiatives, anyone who thinks such tentative steps will solve our climate problems is ignoring the realities all around us. Our most critical needs, Smil argues, can’t be met for the foreseeable future without further damaging greenhouse emissions.
Smil’s technical account of our civilization (“how we got here”) and realistic picture of future possibilities (“where we are going”) traces the world’s ever-growing demand for energy to supply the basics of any civilization – heat, sustenance and materials.
His mission is to explain how these necessities are provided now and how their potential is limited in the future. Forget terraforming Mars or ridding the world of climate-warming gasses, he says. No one this century will see such things happen. We live in a world of clear constraints and need to understand our situation if we are to make good decisions about how we live here.
Take the author’s special field, energy. Today, renewable energy is a hot topic. But the sources we discuss – wind, solar, atomic, hydro, geothermal – are simply alternate ways of generating electricity. However, more than half the world’s electricity is still generated by fossil fuels, and electricity itself accounts for only 18% of the world’s energy use, a situation unlikely to change soon.
The energy in a lump of coal or a gallon of oil is there whenever you want it. Not so solar or wind or even hydropower. The sun hides; the wind dies; the reservoirs dry up. Without massive means to store energy from these intermittent sources (means we are far from having) they may power electrified households and cars, but never a whole modern civilization, let alone the exploding needs of a third world striving to catch up.
In particular, we have no electric-powered means of producing what Smil calls “the four material pillars of modern civilization:” steel, ammonia (for fertilizer), cement and plastics.
In progressive Germany, for example, while renewables will soon supply half the country’s electricity, fossil fuels still account for 78% of the country’s total energy. Worldwide, clean-energy initiatives have hardly moved the needle, lowering fossil fuel demands for energy only from 87% to 85%. And that’s before currently disadvantaged third world countries contrive, as they should, to up their energy budgets and standard of living.
Despite our concerns, in short, demand for fossil fuels is more likely to grow than decline over the foreseeable future.
What to do? Reduce energy consumption, of course, and encourage renewables. Invest a great deal more in developing means of storing energy on a mass scale. Revive interest in nuclear plants. Revise building codes. But all of that won’t bring about the net zero carbon emission rate scientists say we need by 2050 to stave off catastrophic global warming. Since emissions will most likely continue to grow, we need to think about mitigation – for example, trapping harmful gasses and storing them away from the atmosphere. And international politics are just as important.
Global warming is just that – global. We must get to work on somehow inducing the rest of the world – chiefly China and India at present – to reduce emissions along with us. Presuming we reduce them ourselves, that is. Smil points out that the greenhouse gasses already in the air guarantee decades of warming, whatever we do now. What can be done to persuade even Americans to burn less fuel, eat less beef, reduce food and other waste, and live more frugally when the payoff for such sacrifices will be reaped only by future generations?
And what will we say to persuade lagging economies to join the program? “Sorry, the energy party is over, even though you’re still outside waiting to come in?” “We’ve created this situation, but now it’s up to you to put aside your ambitions and help us fix it?”
These are gigantic problems, yet hardheaded visionaries like Smil seem to be the only ones thinking about them. More typical are doom-and-gloom scenarios that conclude the world is toast, or chirpy fantasies that artificial intelligence or unspecified technical breakthroughs will soon solve all our problems.
The only rational position, Smil says, is agnosticism. Judging by the data he so generously shares, the world is neither irrevocably doomed nor about to be miraculously delivered.
Both extremes are simply excuses to do nothing ourselves. Instead, he insists, we must do whatever we can to improve the situation as individuals and voters while realizing “the most likely prospect is a mixture of progress and setbacks, of seemingly insurmountable difficulties and near-miraculous advances. The future, as ever, is not predetermined. Its outcome depends on our actions.”
I should add that Smil is a number nerd’s delight as well as a consistently interesting writer. Each point he makes is backed up by 41 pages of often fascinating notes.
Moreover, he lards his text with intriguing nuggets of information – Canada, a richly forested nation, imports toothpicks from China; scientists have worried about global warning for more than a century; Malcolm McLean, a North Carolina trucker, shaped much of the modern world with his invention of shipping containers in 1957; and scores more of little-known facts.
These days I usually donate books after reviewing them. This one’s a keeper.
– Reviewed by Joe Glaser, Western Kentucky University English Department.