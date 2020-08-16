“Joey: The Story of Joe Biden” by Jill Biden. Illustrated by Amy June Bates. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2020. 46 pages, $19.99 (hardback).
Jill Biden is the New York Times best-selling author of her personal memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” and a children’s book, “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops.” She is also a community college professor but is best known for serving as second lady of the United States while her husband, Joe Biden, was vice president.
In “Joey,” the author presents for children 4 to 8 years old several stories from Joe Biden’s childhood, as well as a few from his subsequent career as U.S. senator and vice president. She begins with Joey living in Scranton, Pa., at age 8. He was always a fast runner and enjoyed playing ball with his buddies and going with them to the candy store and the double feature at the local movie theater. Joey also liked riding his bicycle and would take his sister Valerie to a local playground sitting on his handlebars. The illustration on the cover shows them riding with their two dogs running alongside. One must remember that in the 1950s riding a bike without a helmet was common for most children. This picture also gives a good sense of the excellent illustrations Amy June Bates provided for the book.
As a young boy, Joey was teased because he stuttered. He would take on the bullies and fight back, but he also spent long hours sitting in front of a mirror to overcome his stuttering and even tried the trick made famous by the Greek orator Demosthenes of learning to speak effectively with his mouth full of marbles. After moving to Delaware because of his father’s new job, Joey’s family still did not have the financial resources to afford tuition at the local Catholic private school, so he applied for the work-study program and earned his way by regularly washing all 200 windows, painting the school’s iron fences and pulling weeds in its formal garden. Joey also starred on the academy’s football and basketball teams and led his football team to an undefeated season in his senior year. Segregation still existed in Delaware in the late 1950s and early 1960s and when the owner of a local hamburger diner refused to serve an African American teammate, Joey led his team by walking out as a group in protest.
Although the book mentions that Joe Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972 at age 29, it does not point out that his victory was even more shocking because he defeated a popular Republican opponent, Cale Boggs, in a year when GOP President Richard Nixon carried 49 states in a landslide. The book concludes with Joe Biden’s election as Barack Obama’s vice president in 2008 after serving six terms in the Senate, and with his own announcement that he was running for president in 2020.
The author has also included some Biden family scrapbook photos, a timeline of Biden’s life, sources for quotations and bibliography and a few Bidenisms. Along with words of wisdom from the presidential candidate’s parents are these from the candidate himself: “A job is about a lot more than a paycheck, it’s about your dignity – it’s about respect.” “Out of everything terrible, something good will come if you look hard enough.” “Progress is never easy, but always possible.”
As is quite appropriate for a children’s book, the two devastating family tragedies that Joe Biden suffered are not mentioned in the story but are included in the timeline to provide a more complete picture. Parents of younger children can therefore avoid topics that are too much for their minds to handle. Overall, “Joey” is an excellent book that can be read by or to any child and can teach them positive values of hard work, the importance of family and treating everyone with kindness. I read “Joey” to my two grandchildren, aged 7 and almost 5, and they both said they enjoyed the story a lot. In addition, they both pointed out that riding on handlebars was very dangerous. The 7-year-old was impressed with Biden’s attitude to keep trying and to never give up and he also added that he could picture Joey’s life as he grew up. That’s a pretty good recommendation for both author and illustrator and I certainly agree.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, Western Kentucky University History Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.