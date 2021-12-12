Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain from the past 24 hours will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by Sunday Morning. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Green River at Woodbury. * WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 25.6 feet early Monday morning.. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&