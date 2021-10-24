“Million Dollar Demon (The Hollows #15)” by Kim Harrison. Ace (Penguin Random House), 2021. 464 pages, $28 (hardcover).
(Spoiler alert: If you haven’t read any in this series, this will give away some plot lines. It is the 15th book, after all.)
In the 15th installment of “The Hollows,” Rachel Morgan is being faced with her next problem in Cincinnati – a new master vampire named Constance who really does not like her and has decided Rachel needs to leave town or die. So, no matter where Rachel goes, Constance is there, threatening her, threatening her friends, causing endless chaos and even throwing Rachel out of her current home. The old undead have lost some of their power because Rachel found a way to save the souls of vampires – and Constance thinks getting rid of Rachel is the key to gaining that power back. Rachel doesn’t want the power, but if she lets Constance gain control of Cincinnati what will happen to her home and her friends? Rachel knows she can’t stand alone, not even as a witch-born demon. Rachel must make a choice – become the city’s master demon or leave it to its crazy master vampire and leave.
Because of being presented with this choice early on, this book is more about Rachel coming into her own. Rachel learns that those around her are coming to her defense because they know she will do what she can to protect them, as she has all along. But the question is, can Rachel make that decision to hold a position of power? And does she want to? I enjoyed her grappling with that decision.
As always, Kim Harrison absolutely delivers with her Hollows world and Rachel Morgan. Because it is set in Cincinnati, there are familiar places. Harrison has also built this world of magic very well – there are small details from how to invoke charms, to how the spells work, to whether a circle can be broken that build upon each other and help us become a part of Rachel’s world. Rachel meets someone over running water, because technically she shouldn’t be able to do magic there. This is a detail that is part of that world building of the Hollows, and one of the things I just love about fantasy and science-fiction books and series. This can also be said with the details of the characters, from how the vampires respond to little things just as eating crunchy food, or having your neck covered, to why demons insist on rituals and why as we learn more about their history, things in the previous novels start to take on a whole new meaning.
One of my favorite things about this series is the supporting cast. How Harrison manages to juggle and write so many fantastic characters is beyond me, but I really want to learn her secrets. I am still loving Trent and Rachel together, and their romance fills me with coziness. They work so well together. I cannot wait to see where this goes and what their next blow-up might be; after all, Rachel and Trent fight so well. She pushes him to be a better person, and I think together they really balance each other out.
As for the demons in this novel, I am sad that Al is still not around much at all, and still so very angry. I wish to know more of that story and expect to see it in the future. However, Rachel seemed a bit wishy-washy on her stance with Al/Hodin and it drove me a bit batty. One minute she was determined to have nothing to do with Hodin, so that she could see Al, and the next she was talking to Hodin as soon as he showed (though I get her reasoning). I really like Hodin and was really glad about how that worked out – so here is hoping he doesn’t backstab us all! I am also kind of worried about whatever backstory exists there between him and Al, and the rest of the demons.
Jenks is still as awesome as ever, and he and Rachel get the much-needed bop on the head to make them talk things through on an issue they are having. Communication is key people – do not just assume you know what the other person is feeling/thinking! If anything ever happens to Jenks, I may lock myself in the room and cry for days. As a side note, my other favorite supporting character, Ivy, is in this book much less – which I understand for her character/the story/and Rachel’s own growth. I do hope that she returns more in the next novel, though I will understand if that part of the story has moved on (as long as we get to keep the occasional mentions!). I also really enjoyed the evolution of the Church in this one.
Overall, this was truly an excellent installment. There are very few book series that I could keep reading 15 in and be this happy with every single one of them. I even teared up a bit once – but not nearly as badly as I sobbed for “American Demon” (the 14th book). There are still a few important plot lines that need to be tied up, and one that I really wish had been solved in this one, so I cannot wait for No. 16.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.