“Nature of a Lady (The Secrets of the Isles Book No. 1)” by Roseanna M. White. Ada, Mich.: Bethany House Publishers, 2021. 384 pages, $15.99 (paperback).
It’s 1906, and Lady Elizabeth “Libby” Sinclair doesn’t do well in society with her love of microscopes and nature. After a disagreement with her family, she flees to the Isles of Scilly for the summer, stumbling onto dangerous secrets left behind by the cottage’s former renter – someone also named Elizabeth. And that’s when she sees Oliver Tremayne, the man she met briefly two years ago who shares her love of botany and biology. Discovering that the other Elizabeth is actually his sister, both of them become wrapped up in the mystery of what happened to his sister, who disappeared. While working tougher, with Libby’s lady’s maid who had her own fair share of secrets, they find legends, pirate wrecks, betrayal and perhaps the most mysterious thing of all: love.
Sometimes you want a good mystery, sometimes you want a feel-good story and sometimes you want a good romance book – and along comes this one with all three wrapped into one. “Nature of a Lady” is a charming book full of delightful wit, lore and charm. I read it in only a couple of days, hating to put it down, just because I fell in love with the characters. While it is the “I’m not like the other girls and therefore don’t fit in” trope of a lot of romances, I never cared one bit. Libby is a delightful character, and I enjoyed getting to know her throughout the book.
White said her inspiration for the book was several people having the same name – and this idea was born. There is also a woman from 100 years before named Elizabeth that the legend talks about. So three Elizabeths all wrapped up in the same mystery. It made for a fun, engaging read, and each Elizabeth was different and unique. There was never an issue with figuring out which one was being referred to either.
There are several different plot lines working at the same time. We have Libby’s own story and troubles, the mystery of Elizabeth (Beth) Tremayne, and then the lady maid’s (Mabena)’s own issues, on top of some other pieces of the plot that bring it all together and they all experience different aspects of these (the legend of the pirates and the wreck, the mystery of the treasure, etc.). While sometimes it may have caused the overall feel of the book to slow down some, I never minded.
The setting was charming, with the Isles being beautifully described. Each character is richly developed.
Even most of the side characters in their supporting roles were very well done. We discover that Mabena had some of her own reasons, but that when she returns she comes to life. There are beaches, caves, small islands with no one living on them, cliffs and even Abbey Gardens. Libby is enchanted, and because of her obsession with living things and plants, we get a great deal described to us, but I never found it boring. The islands have more details in the fact that there is no electricity, but many of the lords and ladies vacation there in the summer – some of whom we will meet much to Libby’s chagrin.
Along with the setting comes a host of characters in the islanders that live there normally. They have traditions of ghost tellings, weekly boat races and more – much of which they keep to themselves and away from the visitors. We see the villagers accept Libby as one of their own. But perhaps my favorite was Mam-wynn, Oliver’s grandmother. She is truly a riveting character, and I loved every scene in which she graced the page. I would love a novel about her. The fantastical element that she brought, as well as her grace with aging and acceptance, was beautiful.
It is, ultimately, a romance, and the slow affection that builds between Libby and Oliver is sweet. I appreciated that it wasn’t a head over heels type of romance, but that they seemed to have a sincere affection for each other because of how each loved science, and then it grew from there. How exactly, I’ll leave you to find out as you read it. One or two other romances pop up throughout the novel, and I never felt like it detracted from the main storyline at all. It was more of a whirlwind summer.
There is a Christian element to the novel as well. Libby cannot wrap her head around her love of science, and the way that God is portrayed. Oliver is a clergyman who also loves science, and in their talks he expresses to her that there is a way to reconcile the two. I personally loved this part of the book and their conversations. It was well done, well thought out and added extra depth to both of their characters. However, I know there are some who would not appreciate that controversy between evolution and creation, faith and science, and therefore wanted to mention it.
I was excited to see that this is set to be a series! “To Treasure an Heiress” will be about Oliver Tremayne’s sister! It is set to come out in January 2022. I look forward to reading it. I also plan to look up her other novels as well. On her website (link below) you can sign up for her newsletter to get a bonus scene to the book, and there is also a scavenger hunt to find a secret page and a few recipes!
Roseanna M. White claims “words are the air she breathes,” according to her bio. When she is not writing, she home schools her two kids, edits, designs book covers and also hopes her house will clean itself (don’t we all?). To learn more about her, visit www.RoseannaMWhite.com.
– Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.